The biggest RiverFest yet

Linda Castles was joined by Coen and Dalin Katt to add their mark on the mural at RiverFest on Saturday.

THOUSANDS rolled into this year's RiverFest on Saturday with organiser, Billie Rustin saying it was their biggest yet.

"It was just a constant crowd of thousands of people,” she said.

"It was the biggest in the six years we've been running it and I think the weather would have played a part.”

There was no shortage of events with a variety of stalls, food, music, kids' entertainment, a cooking demonstration, Buccaneers Dinner Dance and fireworks to end the night.

Ms Rustin said it was the variety of events and activities to cater for all interests which made it a success.

"We even had local artist Janine Hunt there and she was incredible,” she said.

"I'd like to thank all our sponsors and volunteers.

"We had about 20-30 volunteers and we couldn't have done it without them.”