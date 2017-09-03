The biggest RiverFest yet

THOUSANDS rolled into this year's RiverFest on Saturday with organiser, Billie Rustin saying it was their biggest yet.
"It was just a constant crowd of thousands of people,” she said.
"It was the biggest in the six years we've been running it and I think the weather would have played a part.”
There was no shortage of events with a variety of stalls, food, music, kids' entertainment, a cooking demonstration, Buccaneers Dinner Dance and fireworks to end the night.
Ms Rustin said it was the variety of events and activities to cater for all interests which made it a success.
"We even had local artist Janine Hunt there and she was incredible,” she said.
"I'd like to thank all our sponsors and volunteers.
"We had about 20-30 volunteers and we couldn't have done it without them.”