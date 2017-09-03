29°
News

The biggest RiverFest yet

Linda Castles was joined by Coen and Dalin Katt to add their mark on the mural at RiverFest on Saturday.
Linda Castles was joined by Coen and Dalin Katt to add their mark on the mural at RiverFest on Saturday. Valerie Horton
Inge Hansen
by

THOUSANDS rolled into this year's RiverFest on Saturday with organiser, Billie Rustin saying it was their biggest yet.

"It was just a constant crowd of thousands of people,” she said.

"It was the biggest in the six years we've been running it and I think the weather would have played a part.”

There was no shortage of events with a variety of stalls, food, music, kids' entertainment, a cooking demonstration, Buccaneers Dinner Dance and fireworks to end the night.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms Rustin said it was the variety of events and activities to cater for all interests which made it a success.

"We even had local artist Janine Hunt there and she was incredible,” she said.

"I'd like to thank all our sponsors and volunteers.

"We had about 20-30 volunteers and we couldn't have done it without them.”

Topics:  festival hervey bay riverfest river heads

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Are you the lucky winner of $1.6 million? Check your ticket

Are you the lucky winner of $1.6 million? Check your ticket

Could you be the the lucky winner of $1.6 million? A lotto win in Hervey Bay remains unclaimed.

Surprise street closure cuts cafe trade

A spoonful of Sugar Cafe's owner Dan Oakhill was disappointed to be caught out by road blocks, that prevented booked patrons from getting to the cafe.

The cafe lost about 40 customers due to road closures

Coach, player sent to stands for arguing with ref

STRIKE: Bingera's Daniel Watson prepares to shoot what turned out to be the goal that sent his side to the Wide Bay League grand final.

Bingera into first WBL final as The Waves crash out

Hervey Bay smells the smoke as fires burn on Fraser Island

fire generic. Fire truck.

It is not known when the controlled burns will cease

Local Partners