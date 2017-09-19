29°
Entertainment

The boy from the bush is back at the Brolga

BACK IN TOWN: Lee Kernaghan will appear on stage at the Brolga Theatre next month.
BACK IN TOWN: Lee Kernaghan will appear on stage at the Brolga Theatre next month. Michael Daniel

LEE Kernaghan has performed all over the world and sold millions of albums but next month he will return to one of his favourite venues, Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Kernaghan will return to the Fraser Coast as part of his 25th Anniversary tour celebrating his first big hit Boys From The Bush in 1992.

A quarter of a century has past since the 36-time Golden Guitar won an ARIA for his debut album, Outback Club.

Performing at the Brolga on October 28, Kernaghan is looking forward to getting back to the Heritage City.

"Through the years it's been a regular destination - the last couple of tours to Maryborough we've played at the Brolga,” he said.

"It's one of the renowned music venues in Australia.

"There is a certain amount of intimacy that you get at this venue.

"The sound and the lighting is exceptional and this show will be one of the best.”

Kernaghan said the new album had a mix of some old favourites, sprinkled with some new songs, including Back in 92, which reminisces about time on tour with James Blundell.

"When the Outback Club came out in 92, no one had really heard about it and I was doing the odd pub show and playing music in piano bars,” he said.

"I joined James Blundell on tour as back-up and piano player.

"It was a crazy time, James couldn't go on stage without it being invaded.”

Fans can expect the new single Back in 92 to hit the airwaves this month.

Kernaghan said it's about the wild times he had in 1992 with Blundell, and fans could be assured "every single word is true”.

Touring started earlier this year, and he said it had been massive.

"We've just done our tenth sold out show in a row,” he said.

Topics:  brolga theatre fcwhaton lee kernaghan what's on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Ratepayers foot bill for two flights to China travel expo

Ratepayers foot bill for two flights to China travel expo

RATEPAYERS have been billed for two flights to Leshan, China as a council-organised delegation finishes up its visit this week.

23YO long-term Bay resident opens up F45 gym

F45 Training Hervey Bay: Owner Kayla Reid at her business on Beach Rd, Pialba.

A growing fitness trend is here.

'You wouldn't believe' the flogging this bloke could take

Shaun Barker, 33, was found dead after he was accused of stealing drugs, a Crown prosecutor says.

"He just didn't look like my brother."

Farmers plead for 'critical' water storage plant as deadline looms

01/07/03 120481fSugarcane harvest season begins at Eudlo Flats.

The project will hold 6000 megalitres of water.

Local Partners

Joy as woman George Michael donated $15,000 to gives birth

IT'S a tiny twist of joy to a heartbreakingly emotional story. A woman who the late George Michael anonymously gave money to for IVF treament has given birth.

Barista says Bachelor Matty J flirted with her

Kiri Kennedy claims Matty J flirted with her while he was filming The Bachelor. Picture: Facebook.

“All I know is that I would be very disappointed with him...''

Q and A: MP's 'no' argument shut down by gay audience member

Audience member Alexander Lau challenges Michael Sukkar's argument against same-sex marriage. Picture: ABCSource:ABC

“I am going to vote no,” Mr Sukkar said.

Have Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso broken up?

Australian actor Ruby Rose and Veronica's Jessica Origliasso.

IT was the celebrity lesbian love story we couldn’t get enough of.

Emmy Awards 2017: The ceremony and winners

Nicole Kidman accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie for "Big Little Lies" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

An oversight in Nicole Kidman's acceptance speech perplexed viewers.

Nicole’s shock Emmys kiss: ‘What is happening?’

A co-star kiss. Don’t try this in your office, folks.

Nicole and her co-star shared an intimate moment - in front of Keith

Anna Faris’ hilarious public return after Pratt split

Anna Faris, left, and Allison Janney present the award for outstanding variety sketch series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

ONE month after her split from Chris Pratt, Anna made her TV return.