The boy from the bush is back at the Brolga

BACK IN TOWN: Lee Kernaghan will appear on stage at the Brolga Theatre next month.

BACK IN TOWN: Lee Kernaghan will appear on stage at the Brolga Theatre next month. Michael Daniel

LEE Kernaghan has performed all over the world and sold millions of albums but next month he will return to one of his favourite venues, Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

Kernaghan will return to the Fraser Coast as part of his 25th Anniversary tour celebrating his first big hit Boys From The Bush in 1992.

A quarter of a century has past since the 36-time Golden Guitar won an ARIA for his debut album, Outback Club.

Performing at the Brolga on October 28, Kernaghan is looking forward to getting back to the Heritage City.

"Through the years it's been a regular destination - the last couple of tours to Maryborough we've played at the Brolga,” he said.

"It's one of the renowned music venues in Australia.

"There is a certain amount of intimacy that you get at this venue.

"The sound and the lighting is exceptional and this show will be one of the best.”

Kernaghan said the new album had a mix of some old favourites, sprinkled with some new songs, including Back in 92, which reminisces about time on tour with James Blundell.

"When the Outback Club came out in 92, no one had really heard about it and I was doing the odd pub show and playing music in piano bars,” he said.

"I joined James Blundell on tour as back-up and piano player.

"It was a crazy time, James couldn't go on stage without it being invaded.”

Fans can expect the new single Back in 92 to hit the airwaves this month.

Kernaghan said it's about the wild times he had in 1992 with Blundell, and fans could be assured "every single word is true”.

Touring started earlier this year, and he said it had been massive.

"We've just done our tenth sold out show in a row,” he said.