The boys and girls to represent Hervey Bay at the State Cup

Hervey Bay touch football players Natasha Bacon, 10, and Savannah Roberts, 11, are excited ahead of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

THE 22nd Queensland Touch Junior State Cup is being hosted by Hervey Bay for the seventh time.

Hervey Bay Hockey Association's grass fields, Hervey Bay Seagulls' home ground Stafford Park and its neighbouring smaller rugby league fields, as well as Football Hervey Bay's junior and senior fields will transform into the tournament's 21 fields.

Hervey Bay will be represented by nine teams, with two in the under-10 girls competition.

U10 Boys

Chase Wright, Charlie Roberts, Blake Tomekovic, Jack Bell, Max Bacon, Sam Wilson, Lukas Jenkins, Tom Geldard, Braydon Lethborg, Jestyn Horne.

U10 Girls' Black

Armani Andersen, Madison Fletcher, Sienna Hilton, Kiarni Neville, Milli Paxton, Talayla Rasmussen, Katelyn Relf, Summer Wilson.

U10 Girls' Red

Summer Mitchell, Matilda Tate, Olivia Frawley, Lily Barker, Lyndell Zahra, Shara Roberts, Mia Veale, Abby Veale, Bronte Smith.

U12 Boys

Jett Wright, Rory Neville, Jayden Fletcher, Brady Smith, Jack Goldman, Mason Glover, Ethan Cunningham, Nate Tomekovic, Ethan Hore, Bailey Gensch, Nixon King, Jacob Marchbank.

U12 Girls

Ella Allman, Natasha Bacon, Alice Fraser, Nikki Horton, Ella Marxzon, Montanna Matheson, Narmi Page, Savannah Roberts, Summa Roderick, Kiarna Smith, Bella Thom, Josie White, Kaia Stephens.

U14 Boys

Taj Wright, Harry Armstrong, Jack Roderick, Seth Tomekovic, Ruben Broome, Tom Hillhouse, Max Goldman, Nathan Munsun, Thomas Halt.

U14 Girls

Phoebe Fraser, Dakoda Smith, Amelia Frawley, Aylee Barker, Ella Barker, Grace Finn, Tasmyn Robb, Brooke Harvey, Keira Stephens, Jess Preval, Charli Wilson.

U16 Boys

Jaspa Wright, Riley Matheson, Lachlan Black, Jet Cavanagh, Nate Douglas-Denduck, Luke Harrison, Ethan List, Burung Shillingsworth, Gula Shillingsworth.

U16 Girls

Skye Houliston, Abina Page, Sienna Alexander, Jenna White, Piper Hinton, Dayna Katene, Holly Bryant, Ella Darlington, Lucy Glass, Tiahna Hubbard, Jade King.