New chapter starts in the Broncos’ storied history

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold (right) is seen during Brisbane Broncos training at Clive Berghofer Field in Brisbane, Friday, February 22, 2019. The Broncos are playing the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in a pre-season trial match on Saturday at Kougari Oval in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

NEW coach. New chapter. New attitude.

With the door now emphatically closed on the messy Wayne Bennett saga which tainted their 2018 season, the Broncos are banking on his successor Anthony Seibold to steer Brisbane to smoother waters and another golden era.

Brisbane's exit from the first week of the finals last year wasn't an abject disaster but it wasn't quite up to the lofty standards expected of Queensland's flagship NRL club.

Bouts of on-field inconsistency, Bennett's off-field stink with management and a horror 48-18 season-ending loss to the Dragons in the playoffs derailed Brisbane's quest for the first premiership since 2006.

Now Seibold has been installed to break the longest title drought in the club's history.

The Rockhampton product arrives at Red Hill confident after steering South Sydney to the top four last season in his maiden NRL campaign - leading to his coronation as the NRL's coach of the year.

"I certainly don't feel pressure following in Wayne's footsteps," Seibold said

"He has a legacy here at the Broncos, but I'm my own coach. I don't know how Wayne does things but I do things my way.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold served a long apprenticeship. Picture: John Gass

"It was the same at Souths with 'Madge' (former Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire).

"I did things my way at Souths and I will just be judged on how I do things at the Broncos, rather than being compared to others."

Seibold has already moved to inject a more ruthless edge to the Broncos. Training sessions have been more intense and longer in duration. Seibold has even introduced loud techno music at training, a move which research shows elevates testosterone levels among players for better performance.

But Brisbane's erratic ways last season weren't music to the ears of Seibold. They were classy enough to beat three top-four sides twice last season, including Seibold's Rabbitohs, but their 30-point thrashing in the finals underscored their lack of mental toughness.

"Our whole program is built around that (being consistent)," Seibold said.

"I like to build pressure with effort. I am very big on effort-based areas of the game.

"It was there for everyone to see last year with the Rabbitohs and the improvement we made from an attacking point of view.

"I'm definitely a defensive based coach but we also made improvements from an attacking point of view.

David Fifita is one of the Broncos young forwards that looks promising. Picture: AAP

"I didn't research what the Broncos did previously, but we can't afford to sit still this year, we must improve every week.

"Getting feedback from the players, they are still learning our game model and how we want to play.

"Physically, we have made some big gains and the players are feeling that. Every pre-season, the teams get bigger and faster and that's why the intensity of the game gets better."

The Broncos should have every reason to believe they can be a top-four contender this season.

While the loss of Josh McGuire to the Cowboys is a blow, they possess some of the best young forwards in the code in Payne Haas, David Fifita, Joe Ofahengaue, Matt Lodge and Queensland under-20s skipper Pat Carrigan.

In the backline, James Roberts and Jamayne Isaako have speed to burn, while Jack Bird will be hoping to bury his injury demons and help fullback Darius Boyd provide some attacking thrust at right centre.

Kodi Nikorima will be feeling the pressure of the young guns on the Broncos squad. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Ultimately, Brisbane's season will hinge on their scrumbase. Halfback Kodi Nikorima and $1 million man Anthony Milford produced some moments of brilliance last season, but they need to be more cohesive and more consistent to ensure Brisbane can challenge big guns Melbourne and the Roosters.

"I believe we can win the premiership, definitely," skipper Boyd said.

"The Broncos are a famous club with a proud history and it's always been known to be one of the premier clubs in the competition.

"Any time we don't win the comp or make the top-four, it's not acceptable, but I'm excited about the young forwards we have coming through and the mix of youth and experience.

"At the end of the day, we're glad all the off-field stuff is over. Anthony Seibold did a great job at Souths and if he does what he's hired to do, he will be fine."

Anthony Milford is the man that needs to fire this year for the Broncos. Picture: Peter Wallis

KEY MAN

Anthony Milford. The highest-paid player in Brisbane's history at $1 million, it's time for Milford to stand up as a leader and be a consistent match-winner for the Broncos.

ROOKIE TO WATCH

Pat Carrigan. The Queensland under-20s skipper is considered a future Origin star at lock. With Josh McGuire leaving, Carrigan has a golden chance to become an NRL regular.

Jack Bird needs to prove his worth after recovering from injury. Picture: AAP

HEAT IS ON

Jack Bird. The big-money recruit had a nightmare 2018 season due to injuries. Now fully fit, the former Shark needs to deliver bang for his buck at right centre.

CLIPBOARD

Anthony Seibold. No coach will be under more pressure in 2019 than Wayne Bennett's successor at the Broncos. Seibold had a dream start in his rookie year last season, steering Souths to the top four. But coaching Queensland's flagship club comes with searing expectation and Seibold will be under pressure to get results from day one.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Richie Kennar of the Rabbitohs scores a try during the round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

STATE OF PLAY

Captain: Darius Boyd

Coach: Anthony Seibold

Gains: Sean O'Sullivan (Roosters), Shaun Fensom (Cowboys), Richie Kennar (Rabbitohs)

Losses: Jordan Kahu (Cowboys), Korbin Sims, Jonus Pearson (Dragons), Tom Opacic, Josh McGuire (Cowboys), Marion Seve (Storm), Corey Allan (Rabbitohs)