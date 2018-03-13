The cheapest places to refill your car on the Coast

IF YOU'RE buying unleaded fuel for more than 137 cents per litre, you're being ripped off, according to RACQ.

Fuel prices in Hervey Bay are higher than RACQ's fair fuel price of 135.5 cents with most service stations charging more than 141.7 cents for unleaded petrol.

Maryborough prices are considerably lower with majority of fuel stations offering between 131.7 and 136.6 cents per litre.

RACQ Queensland spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said to bring cheaper fuel to the region, it was all about customers creating competition.

"We are always telling people they have to shop around (for fuel) but it falls on deaf ears," she said.

"If you go to expensive fuel stations, they'll keep charging what they want because they know you're not picky.

"If you stop going there, they feel forced to drop their prices."

Unleaded fuel prices as at March 13, 8.19am

131.7-136.6 cents per litre

Caltex Hervey Bay - Chapel Rd, Nikenbah

Caltex Unmanned Hervey Bay - 1571 Booral Rd, Urangan

Caltex Maryborough - Bruce Hwy and Quarry Rd, Maryborough West

Puma Maryborough - Walker St and Ferry St

Caltex Maryborough - 186 John St and Walker St

Ampol Maryborough - Walker St and John St

Caltex - Alice St and Rocky St

Caltex/Woolworths - 110 Adelaide St and Alice St

Puma Maryborough Sth - Bruce Hwy, Tinana South

Caltex Tiaro - 2 Mayne St

136.7 - 141.6 cents per litre

Caltex/Woolworths Eli Waters - 56 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba

BP Ferry St - 71 Ferry St and Albert St, Maryborough

141.7 cents per litre