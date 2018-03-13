Menu
The cheapest places to refill your car on the Coast

Inge Hansen
by
13th Mar 2018 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

IF YOU'RE buying unleaded fuel for more than 137 cents per litre, you're being ripped off, according to RACQ.

Fuel prices in Hervey Bay are higher than RACQ's fair fuel price of 135.5 cents with most service stations charging more than 141.7 cents for unleaded petrol.

Maryborough prices are considerably lower with majority of fuel stations offering between 131.7 and 136.6 cents per litre.

RACQ Queensland spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said to bring cheaper fuel to the region, it was all about customers creating competition.

Do you shop around for cheap fuel on the Fraser Coast?

"We are always telling people they have to shop around (for fuel) but it falls on deaf ears," she said.

"If you go to expensive fuel stations, they'll keep charging what they want because they know you're not picky.

"If you stop going there, they feel forced to drop their prices."

Unleaded fuel prices as at March 13, 8.19am

131.7-136.6 cents per litre

  • Caltex Hervey Bay - Chapel Rd, Nikenbah
  • Caltex Unmanned Hervey Bay - 1571 Booral Rd, Urangan
  • Caltex Maryborough - Bruce Hwy and Quarry Rd, Maryborough West
  • Puma Maryborough - Walker St and Ferry St
  • Caltex Maryborough - 186 John St and Walker St
  • Ampol Maryborough - Walker St and John St
  • Caltex - Alice St and Rocky St
  • Caltex/Woolworths - 110 Adelaide St and Alice St
  • Puma Maryborough Sth - Bruce Hwy, Tinana South
  • Caltex Tiaro - 2 Mayne St

136.7 - 141.6 cents per litre

  • Caltex/Woolworths Eli Waters - 56 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba
  • BP Ferry St - 71 Ferry St and Albert St, Maryborough

141.7 cents per litre

  • BP Hervey Bay - Main St and Boat Harbour Dr, Urraween
  • Caltex Hervey Bay - Boat Harbour Dr and Beach Rd, Urraween
  • Caltex/Woolworths Urangan - Elizabeth St and Boat Harbour Dr, Urangan
  • United Burrum Heads - 1 Ivor Dr, Burrum Heads

