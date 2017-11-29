The Christmas list with a twist

HERVEY Bay Neighbourhood Centre has encouraged the community to give a gift this Christmas to locals in need through a new catalogue initiative.

CEO Tanya Stevenson said all the programs the centre ran, from the Comfort Kitchen and multicultural respite to aiding disadvantaged families, were only partly funded by government.

"We always have a gap where we're trying to fill to meet the clients' needs and the government doesn't normally supply funding for any of those things that we have available in the catalogue," she said.

Marketing and training officer Brooke Anthony said the centre had 12 items on offer, ranging from $15 to $500, which included shower packs for homeless people, Christmas hampers and a decorated Christmas tree for families among other things.

She said anyone interested in donating could visit the centre to collect a catalogue.

"We have published it on our website as well and the link for it is also on Facebook."

Ms Anthony said tax-deductible donations could be made by credit card, cash or bank transfer and for those who didn't have the funds were more than welcome to volunteer their time to help pack hampers and in other ways.

"We will also accept donations for the hampers," she said.

For more information visit 22 Charles St, Pialba, or phone 41943020.