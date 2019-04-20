Menu
The Chronicle and Hervey Bay RSL reward club volunteers

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
20th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
VOLUNTEERS: Local sport survives due to the hard work of the volunteers who run their clubs.

These volunteers give countless and sometimes thankless hours of their time to ensure sport thrives on the Fraser Coast.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle, in partnership with the Hervey Bay RSL, wants to acknowledge the contribution our volunteers make to our region.

Starting today we are launching our Club Volunteer of the Week program.

Each week the Chronicle will ask our sporting community to nominate a worthy recipient from their club.

The weekly winner will receive a $20 voucher to spend at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Each Thursday morning the week's nominations will be judged and the winner notified.

A profile of the volunteer and the work they do for their club will appear in the following Saturday's paper.

To enter the weekly competition, send an e-mail to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Subject line: Volunteer of the Week.

Nominating person: Provide details including name, email and telephone number.

In the e-mail, the nominating person must include the following details about the volunteer.

  • The name and telephone number of the nominated volunteer
  • The name of the club they volunteer with
  • What makes the nominated volunteer a valuable member of the club
  • Confirmation that the nominating person has received authorisation from the nominee to enter them in the competition

Hervey Bay RSL's community engagement officer Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson is pleased the club is able to recognise sporting volunteers.

"Our sporting clubs are an important part of our community,” Bailey-Wilkinson said.

"Volunteers are often forgotten for the role they do and we just want them to know they are appreciated.”

Entries close at 10am each Thursday and will not be carried over after each week.

Terms and conditions for the weekly competition are available on the Fraser Coast Chronicle website.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

