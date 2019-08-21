Menu
DAIRY FARMERS: Chez and Del Priebbenow are still smiling, despite hard times.
Rural

'The cost is killing us': Dire warning from dairy farmers

Tessa Flemming
by
21st Aug 2019 11:15 AM
AFTER 57 years in the dairy industry, Greenmount farmers Chez and Del Priebbenow are warning supermarkets to act soon, for the sake of producers.

Struggling in the 'worst and most widespread drought ever', Mrs Priebbenow said those in the city and in charge of the chains were oblivious to the pain the industry was going through at the moment.

She called for supermarkets to give more money back to farmers.

"We have cows dropping all the time," she said.

"We feel dejected, those in the city just don't understand the hardships and the hard work it takes to get the food they sit down and eat."

Mrs Preibbenow said she was doubtful the recent price hike on milk was likely to end up in the hands of those who needed it most.

"The increase eight years ago saw a dramatic effect but the one earlier this year did little," she said.

"Out of 10c, we get 1.4c.

"Their end is just going up and up and ours is dropping."

Unable to source feed even from across the border given the scope of the drought, Mr Preibbenow said supermarkets were playing a dangerous game.

"Everyone is hurting. The cost is killing us," he said.

"I fear for the future of farmers."

