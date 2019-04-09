The country that's more than just a stop-over

IT WAS supposed to be a two-day stopover to break the long flight to Europe.

But Singapore is going to be hard to beat as an incredibly diverse and exciting destination.

If I had to choose three words to sum up the city, it would be courteous, considerate and orderly - but not in a regimented way.

The people are beautifully attired, quiet and go about their daily business without disrupting others.

For instance, thousands move through the metro system, all going in different directions but never getting in the way of others, much like an orderly colony of ants.

There's no pushing and shoving on the trains, as there are gentle reminders on posters to consider others.

Everyone waits for travellers to alight before getting on, and they offer seats to elderly and tourists, and stand quietly during the high-speed journeys.

The metro system is excellent, with a train arriving promptly every four minutes, and routes easily identified by colours.

Fortunately a complex labyrinth of underground shopping malls link places of interest, so you really only have to emerge from the air conditioned 'tunnels' every now and then.

Naturally we popped up near the harbour to see Marina Bay with its futuristic buildings and technological wonders.

The star attractions are the Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands, which looks like a ship atop three columns, the Helix Bridge and the Merlion.

Our daughter was in Singapore earlier this year, and told us to be under the Super Trees in Gardens by the Bay before dusk to enjoy the light show.

The dozen-or-so trees are massive sculptures with 'branches' that light up, and real plants growing up their trunks.

Heeding the advice we laid down near the 'mother' tree.

As dark fell an audio system welcomed the thousands of visitors who'd gathered with us, and the music began along with a dazzling synchronised light show.

While there we visited the giant baby sculpture, and the cloud dome and flower dome, which are massive structures housing ecosystems including a 35m waterfall.

The giant baby sculpture in Gardens by the Bay. Katrina Corcoran

And they are air conditioned so are filled with cold climate flora like cherry blossoms - and visitors seeking cooler conditions.

We also visited Little India and Chinatown with its impressive Buddah Tooth Temple.

Merchants in Chinatown offer speedy service for tailored suits, so Kevin was measured and will have a new suit and shirts waiting for him when we get home.

The second day of our Singapore journey was our wedding anniversary, so we headed off to the iconic Raffles Hotel.

Katrina and Kevin Corcoran celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary at Raffles Long Bar, Singapore. Katrina Corcoran

It's actually closed for renovations until later in the year, but the famous Long Bar was open and it was just as it has been for decades.

Lines of mechanised raffia fans wave back and forth from the ceiling in the 134-year-old saloon.

A gentleman dressed in colonial-style Indian attire wanders around, greeting guests and having photos taken with them. Tables come with hessian bags stacked full of peanuts.

Guests eat as many peanuts as they like and throw the shells on the floor, which crackle when you walk on them. If you can't bring yourself to throw them on the ground, then the waiters will.

It's the only place in Singapore where you are allowed to litter, and it's all great fun.

When at Raffles it's obligatory to have a Singapore Sling - and we did. It was worth every Singaporean cent of the $32, and a fabulous way to toast our anniversary.