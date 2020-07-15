Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore LGA resident Lorraine Vass hoping to get enough signal to receive an urgent text message.
Lismore LGA resident Lorraine Vass hoping to get enough signal to receive an urgent text message.
News

The crazy things we need to do to get phone signal

Javier Encalada
15th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S an all too relatable situation for those living outside metro areas, and the struggle for decent phone signal can really make us do unexpected things.

Lorraine Vass lives in the Lismore and she knows this well.

Although she lives less than 15 minutes away from Lismore CBD, she sometimes has to climb up a ladder to receive urgent text messages.

She shared an image of herself via social media trying to receive a text message from a company and soon afterwards people shared their own experiences.

The former public sector manager and ex-Friends of the Koala president said she had lived at her Wyrallah property for the last 20 years.

"It's definitely not out in the sticks," she said.

"We live in a black spot, I presume that's what it is, we have too many trees but we are not going to cut them because the wildlife need them."

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mrs Vass said sometimes accessing an important security code from a government organisation or a business to log in online was a family mission.

"Sometimes, to get a security code in the time they give you, (my husband) Rick gets in the car, goes up the hill, which is one kilometre away, with my mobile phone," she said.

"As soon as the code comes through, he phones me on the land line and I type it into the computer.

"We don't have to do that all that often, but we do do it from time to time."

 

Lismore LGA resident Lorraine Vass hoping to get enough signal to receive an urgent text message.
Lismore LGA resident Lorraine Vass hoping to get enough signal to receive an urgent text message.

 

Mrs Vass admitted it was the way her and her husband dealt with modern technology in their particular circumstances.

"If the weather is not good, I won't do it," she said.

"We use our mobile phones in a minimal way because of where we live.

"We rely on the good old landline and a desktop computer, but we don't have access to the NBN here, and we could get a mobile signal booster, but a good quality one could cost $1400.

"So we just potter along and it's our choice."

lismore northern rivers community news phone signal
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pile of dirt turns into new high-adrenaline track

        premium_icon Pile of dirt turns into new high-adrenaline track

        Cycling & MTB Park upgrade offers chance for Bay riders to try something new

        • 15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Wind farm developer defends consultation efforts

        premium_icon Wind farm developer defends consultation efforts

        Environment Department and company respond to concerns over wind farm

        • 15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        EDITORIAL: Don’t make southern visitors feel like pariahs

        premium_icon EDITORIAL: Don’t make southern visitors feel like pariahs

        News This is a difficult, constantly changing situation

        • 15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

        premium_icon Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

        Property Look to the beauty beyond Hervey Bay’s beaches.

        • 15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM