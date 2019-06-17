Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILDLIFE: Chan and Ben Anderson shared this lovely photo of an echidna paying a visit.
WILDLIFE: Chan and Ben Anderson shared this lovely photo of an echidna paying a visit. Contributed
Offbeat

The curious reason you're likely to spot an echidna

Crystal Jones
by
17th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you spotted an echidna lately?

Readers Chan and Ben Anderson did and shared this cute image with us.

According to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection the short beaked echidna is a native mammal of Bundaberg, inhabiting places where there are sufficient supplies of ants or termites.

But there's another reason you may be seeing them around at the moment.

Although echidnas are seldom seen, they can become quite active during mid to late winter, aka, mating season.

"During mating season, the female will be at the front of a 'train' and she may be followed by up to 10 male echidnas," a department spokesperson said.

"The male echidna who endures the courtship period and remains closest to the female, is most likely be the one to breed with her when the female is receptive."

EHP said echidnas are not territorial and wander around in a continuous search for ants or termites to eat, which means they can turn up in your backyard at any time.

"It is best just to enjoy looking at the animal and leaving it alone to go about its business. Contact your local wildlife care organisation or the RSPCA Queensland if you see an injured or sick echidna," the spokesperson said.

In Queensland, echidnas are classified as a 'specialised species' under the Nature Conservation Act 1999 and as such, you need to hold a special rehabilitation permit issued by EHP to care for sick, injured or orphaned echidnas.

echidna nature wildlife
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ARREST IMMINENT: Dark turn in missing person investigation

    premium_icon ARREST IMMINENT: Dark turn in missing person investigation

    Crime A man has been arrested in relation to the suspicious disappearance 35-year-old Shae Francis.

    • 17th Jun 2019 7:09 AM
    Miracle baby shaves with mum 12 years after cervical cancer

    premium_icon Miracle baby shaves with mum 12 years after cervical cancer

    News 'Miracle' baby and mum shave for a great cause

    EISTEDDFOD GALLERY: Dancers don't miss a beat in day six

    premium_icon EISTEDDFOD GALLERY: Dancers don't miss a beat in day six

    News Meet the 15-year-old M'boro Dance Eisteddfod backstage queen

    GALLERY: Bucking good time at Teebar rodeo

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bucking good time at Teebar rodeo

    Sport Euan Rockemer said local competitors dominated the campdraft event