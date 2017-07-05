26°
Opinion

The damage a babysitting screen can do to your child

Amy Formosa
| 5th Jul 2017 2:07 PM Updated: 2:19 PM
While electronic devices now play an important part society, I believe there needs to be a healthy balance between the time spent on electronic devices like iPads, computers and iPhones and outdoor play.
While electronic devices now play an important part society, I believe there needs to be a healthy balance between the time spent on electronic devices like iPads, computers and iPhones and outdoor play. Darryn Smith

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEXT time you shove a device in front of your child have a think about their eyesight, poor posture, weight and other impacts too much screen time could have on their overall health.

While electronic devices now play an important part in society, I believe there needs to be a healthy balance between the time spent on electronic devices like iPads, computers and iPhones and outdoor play.

I have fond childhood memories playing outdoors on the farm, at the beach and exploring through active hands on play-based learning and adventures.

While electronic devices weren't as prevalent when I was a child, I know my mother wouldn't shove my future children in front of a screen. 

It doesn't surprise me that some research shows direct links between screen time and obesity.

According to spinalresearch.com.au, a preschool aged child's risk of being overweight increased by 6% for every hour of television watched per day.

But it's not just the weight concerns.

Poorer sleep, social skills, and cognitive skills are also concerns along with the physiological impacts including poor posture, injuries to the thumbs and elbows, and deteriorating eyesight.

Craig Martens is a specialist optometrist at EyeQ Optometrist in Hervey Bay.

He said while no studies had proved long term eye problems, short term symptoms included sore eyes for some while other children came in complaining of headaches.

While it's not always specifically linked to screen time, Mr Martens said some of the more unusual symptoms he witnessed were vertigo or nausea spells.

"People who get symptoms from computer screens will struggle to stay asleep," he said.

"Kids tend to be a lot more anti-social when they're always in front of a screen which has an impact on their school work."

"You don't know what you'll get in the next twenty years (future studies)," he said.

How much screen time is too much? Join the discussion below.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  children fcopinion fraser coast parenting

Mayor Loft: 'I misused my position of authority'

Mayor Loft: 'I misused my position of authority'

Mayor Loft has apologised after a misconduct ruling from a review panel was upheld at today's council meeting.

Wide Bay arrests: $73K in drugs seized in June

Queensland Police Service Crime Stoppers 1800 phone number and sign, Friday, July 24, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Public helps solve crimes in June.

Koala walkway to be built on Bruce Hwy to preserve numbers

Koala in a tree.

It will help koalas cross the road safely, as part of Tinana

Body on beach was beloved grandma

STRONG LADY: Hervey Bay's Eliza Albrecht in her beloved garden.

She made the news when her body was found on a beach at Torquay.

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 Forthcoming...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Submit an Offer

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Forthcoming...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!