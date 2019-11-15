The day the animals were left behind – and prospered

SAL Clay, who is caretaker of Sunshine Butterflies' menagerie of animals, was in tears when she left the McKinnon Drive premises as smoke clouds from Cooroibah's fires loomed across the skies.

But the area evacuation had been called and she had no choice but to go, leaving budgies, peacocks, chooks, goats, two miniature horses, cows and sheep to a potentially deadly fate.

And the call came just as Gaston the goat was receiving a medical check by local vet Ben Poole, who had to decide whether he might have to be put down.

But how do you virtually create Noah's ark in the space of half an hour?

"When I left here I was sobbing by the time I got home," Sal said of last Friday's evacuation.

"We just had to flee and leave them all behind - that was the hardest part."

Sal said they left about 3.30pm, "and early next morning I came back to try and get in".

"The police wouldn't let me in, but they said they would give us a police escort at 4pm.

"So I was really happy about that.

"But we came back at 4 and there were no (human) resources left so they couldn't get me in.

"But in the meantime we'd heard that Damo (from Sunshine Gardens) had got in and so I knew the animals were looked after that day."

Smoke from the Cooroibah fires looming over the Sunshine Butterflies complex on McKinnon Drive, Cooroibah.

The next morning Sal was back again at the end of the road pleading with a police officer to let her through.

"He wasn't from around here and he didn't know who Sunshine Butterflies was," she said.

"Then we heard a neighbour had got in with a police escort from the other end and he had fed them. So I didn't worry that day."

Then Sal saw some Facebook photos showing familiar animals.

"The council had come in. I was saying 'there's our sheep and there's our cows getting fed again'," Sal said.

"When I came in on Monday there was hardly any hay left and all the animals were looking a bit chubby.

"So I think they were really well looked after."

Even better: Gaston was somehow back in top form and has remained so since.

Marketing manager Synda Turnbull said the centre "even gained a horse" for a spell.

"Someone who was trying to evacuate, they were stopped by police and told to put their horse in our paddocks," she said.

"Our manager Leanne (Walsh) found a nice surprise when she came to work on Monday to find another horse here.

"He was able to come and play with the animals for a while."