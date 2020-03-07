The Diggers bounce back into the top league

Diggers player Seth Day competes for the ball during last year's Wide Bay League 2 season. The team is back in the Wide Bay Premier League.

FOOTBALL: Diggers Football Club president Andrew Halpin says the club cannot wait to embrace the challenge of the Wide Bay Premier League.

But they know it will be tough in the first year.

The side will play its first match since 2016 in the competition, facing the KSS Jets in Hervey Bay.

Since that year, the side has played in Bundaberg before winning last year's minor premiership in the Wide Bay League 2.

Now, they are back in the top division.

"From a club perspective this is where you want to be," Halpin said.

"For us there are benefits, only benefits to it.

"We're not always going to win, but we accept that."

The side knows it will be a challenge, but that is exactly what the Diggers want.

"When we were playing in Wide Bay League 2, some of our players wanted more of a challenge," Halpin said.

"We have guys that want to perform and push to the higher level."

Halpin said the squad was a combination with some experienced players, but most will be youth.

He knows wins might be tough but the plan is to build.

"There's always that hope to go to the top, but we've got to be realistic," he said.

""We've got to set the right goals, manage expectations and work our way up.

"The goal for the first season is mid table. If we can finish top eight we will be happy."

Halpin knows the first round will be a challenge, especially against a side that finished in the finals last year.

"It's always good playing away, the boys love a road trip," he said.

" (KSS Jets) are a quality, skilled physical side, so we know we have a challenge."

Kick-off is at 6pm at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in Hervey Bay.