The direction fuel prices are headed

IF YOU'RE waiting until fuel prices drop to fill up your car, you may have to wait a while.

Fuel prices aren't expected to reduce until the new year but even then, Hervey Bay and Maryborough won't see a drastic change.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the lack of any change was due to the Fraser Coast not a part of the fuel price cycle.

"At the moment the average fuel price is $1.48 (per litre) in Brisbane while in Hervey Bay the average is $1.40," Ms Ross said.

"It will remain more stable in Hervey Bay so we won't see a large fluctuation."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The average price in Maryborough Is $1.36, an ideal spot to fill up before heading north or south.

"If you're heading north, prices will climb with places like Mackay and Townsville a cent or two cheaper," she said.

"No matter where you're heading it's important to do your research to check where the cheapest places are to fill up."

Ms Ross said purchasing fuel at cheaper stations forces other fuel stations who have unfair prices to drop their cost.