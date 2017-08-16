28°
The doors are open and the monster is coming

Boni Holmes
| 16th Aug 2017 1:31 PM
Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria owner Samantha Kean and daughter Chloe with the Maryborough Monster - a burger on a cob bun with the lot including cheese, which can feed a family of four.
Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria owner Samantha Kean and daughter Chloe with the Maryborough Monster - a burger on a cob bun with the lot including cheese, which can feed a family of four. Boni Holmes

THE Maryborough Monster is coming to the Heritage City on Sunday.

Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria owner Samantha Kean said they have created a massive burger that can feed a family of four.

"We are going to introduce a new hamburger - a very very large hamburger,” Samantha said.

"It will be on a cob loaf and we will fill him up.

"Basically the idea of the burger is to have the one burger split between a party of four - unless you are a big eater, if you can manage.

"With the burger plus chips and you will have your family fed.”

The mum of five children said she had made one recently and couldn't even get through a quarter.

The burger will consist of four home made patties, bacon, eggs, cheese, salad and more, and can be customised.

Samantha is trying to create a business flow.

"We want to see more traffic and everyone wins then,” she said.

The cafe already boast more than 20 burgers including the Guts-Ache burger which has hamburger patties, rib-eye fillet steak, bacon, cheese, egg, salad, maple bacon, pineapple, onion rings and chicken schnitzels and more standing over 30cm high for $30.

The Guts-Ache burger is also a challenge meal which if completed is free.

The idea behind the Maryborough Monster burger was to draw people.

Samantha said she knows a lot of people eat in Hervey Bay and they come here to holiday in Hervey Bay.

"There's not a lot that draws people to Maryborough outside of Mary Poppins.

"We get massive amounts of social media view from down south and up north - we have a lot of people commenting -so it is a fairly large demographic for social media.”

The comments the cafe owner does receive helps create the menu.

To try and put Maryborough on the map, Samantha is introducing the burger on Sunday with DJ entertainment from 2-6pm.

Samantha said they were family friendly and affordable.

The menu starts from $3 and also includes home made pies, sweet potato fries, loaded fries, healthy and kids menu, snack size meals.

"We offer value for money - more of giving what you paid for.

"We are not a cafe trying to be a first-class restaurant - we make our food look appetising so it's enjoyable and tasty.

"Come down on Sunday and try our Maryborough Monster.

"It is definitely something Maryborough hasn't seen.”

Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria, 302/a Alice St, Maryborough is open from 9am-9pm Tuesday to Sunday from breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There is off-street parking, drive-through and phone orders. Find them on Facebook.

Phone 0487 050 950.

Topics:  burgers cafe fccommunity maryborough



