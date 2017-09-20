The early bird gets the book-worm at Quota Bookfest

Maryborough Quota member Marg Jarvis ready to help raise much needed funds at the 14th annual Quota Bookfest.

Maryborough Quota member Marg Jarvis ready to help raise much needed funds at the 14th annual Quota Bookfest.

THEY came with their trolleys, bags and trailers to get their fix of pre-loved book at the biggest annual book sale in Maryborough.

Maryborough Quota members who host the Quota Bookfest, along with volunteers from groups like Baddow Scout Group and the Lions, spent hours on Tuesday stacking thousands of book titles.

Quota member Marg Jarvis said there might not have been the usual rush but they also had opened on a Wednesday rather than a Thursday for the first time in 14 years of running the event.

"We are expecting our rush tomorrow, it is the first time we have changed the day and the time - we opened earlier at 7.30 this morning.”

Ken Brooks who has been going to the Bookfest every year since its inception said he likes to look for the vintage books.

"I am getting more books for my mum than for me at this time,” Ken said.

Ken said he will return again on Thursday and Friday - "there will be more new books each day.”

The Quota Bookfest will be open today until 5pm, tomorrow, September 21 from 7.30am-5pm and Friday, September 22 from 8.30am-3.30pm.

All proceeds will go to Ovarian Cancer research, disadvantaged children and local projects.

