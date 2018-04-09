The Easter Bunny inquisition

"YES?" I reply.

It's followed by the pause. "The" pause. The one that always makes me nervous about what turn the conversation is going to take.

Sometimes it's a simple, innocuous request, such as whether she can have dessert or watch a TV show.

Other times it's a little more convoluted: "Mum, what happens if there's a fly, and a person hits the fly with the fly-swat and the fly dies, so then the fly goes to heaven, but then a person in heaven swats it and it dies again. Where does it go then?"

It's my turn to pause.

"Ummm ... do you guys want some dessert?"

When a child hits you with a question out of left field, sometimes you just don't have an answer ready. And mostly I think that's fine. We don't have to have all the answers, all the time. But then there are those times you're caught out making a rookie error when you really should have had a ready answer, such was my predicament when the inevitable topic of the Easter Bunny came up before his recent visit.

"How does the Easter Bunny get into our house?"

"Ummm ... do you guys want some dessert?"

"Yes Mum, but how does the Easter Bunny get into our house?"

"I, er, umm, I don't know. I haven't really thought about it before. I just know that he must, because how else would he fill the Easter baskets?"

Now, the real question is, why hadn't I thought about this before? I should have had a prepared answer for this one. The big kid is 6. We've had plenty of Easters.

Yet I had nothing.

We've spoken at length about how Santa Claus gets in via his "secret key" which we leave out for him on Christmas Eve.

"Maybe he uses Santa's key," I said hopefully.

"But we've never put it out for him," the big kid points out, with the same sort of thoughtful reasoning I wish she would apply to her school work. "Besides, only Santa can use Santa's magic key, you told us that Mum."

Indeed I had. Because the big question the Christmas before last was what if a burglar uses Santa's secret key to *cue panic* "get inside the house and steal all the presents"?

I very helpfully talked them down from that ledge by demonstrating how the key was too big to actually fit in our locks (how convenient) and only Santa could make it work because he shrank it with his magic.

That wasn't helping me now. I tried to think back to the explanation given by my own mother when I was a child.

"Well the Easter Bunny's magic," my mum would say. "He's not a normal bunny."

"Well guys," I told my own kids. "The Easter Bunny's magic. So he can probably shrink himself and get through a small crack or something."

I looked at the big kid and the little kid processing this information. They seemed satisfied with this answer. I relaxed a little.

"Well maybe," the big kid started.

Oh dear. Here we go.

"We should put out a video camera to see how he gets in!"

To cut quite a long story a bit shorter, unfortunately the battery in the video camera was "flat" the night the bunny visited.

Magic.