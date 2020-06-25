The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

THESE are the faces of Queensland's domestic violence scourge.

Every 12 days this year a partner, parent or child has allegedly been murdered by someone meant to protect them.

Every 12 days we fail as a community in some small or substantial way to protect them from domestic violence.

It's a scourge that lies just beneath the surface until it bursts through in the worst possible way.

In February that was the daytime extermination of an entire family.

Framed photos of Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, Lainah and Trey are on display during their funeral in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Hannah Clarke and her three children Lainah, 6, Aaliyah, 4 and Trey, 3 were ambushed by Rowan Baxter who set his wife and children on fire in their car before killing himself.

The national outpouring of grief and shock felt like a line in the sand moment but the deaths continued.

Samantha Rose Bong died in her Townsville home on February 22. Brother Dennis William Sore charged with murder. Photo Supplied Facebook

Just days later Samantha Bong, 49, was allegedly murdered in her Townsville home, with her brother Dennis William Sore charged.

In the same month 11-month-old Kaysharn Purcell was allegedly murdered by stepfather Diquan Erwin Lloyd Fisher, 18.

At that time it was Queensland's second alleged baby murder for the year.

In January baby Finnick Hercules Burger was admitted to hospital with head and internal injuries. The four-month-old's father Tiaan Burger was charged with murder when Finnick died.

Kaydence Dawita Mills was allegedly murdered by her mother Sinitta Dawita and her partner Tane Desatge who were charged in March. Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown

Another child Kaydence Dawita Mills is alleged to have suffered a similar fate. She had not been seen for three years when her remains were excavated in a backyard in Chinchilla this month. The three-year-old's mother Sinitta Dawita, 28, and her partner Tane Desatge, 40, were charged with torture and murder.

Just one year older Willow Dunn, who had Down syndrome, was allegedly found decomposed in her cot at Cannon Hill in May. Father Mark Dunn and stepmother Shannon White were charged.

Frank and Loris Puglia.

Loving parents Frank and Loris Puglia, both 59, were found dead in their Joyner home on May 17. Their son Christopher Puglia, 31, stands accused of their murder.

On June 9, police allege indigenous health advocate Priscilla Mcfadzean, 76, was bludgeoned to death by her son Sarde Mcfadzean, 43, in her Cairns home.

Jacqueline Sturgess, 45, was found lying in a pool of her own blood after allegedly being murdered with a sledge hammer by estranged husband Shaun Robert Sturgess in April.

He has been charged with murder.

The alleged details of Tuesday's incident are depressingly familiar.

Karen Gilliland - a 42-year-old nurse at Rockhampton Hospital - was allegedly stabbed to death in a sickening domestic violence attack in her home.

Remembering their faces is the least we can do.



Micah Projects - Brisbane Domestic Violence Service: 3217 2544

DV Connect - 1800 811 811

Relationships Australia - 1300 364 277

Lifeline 13 11 14

Aboriginal Family Domestic Violence Hotline - 1800 019 123

Mensline Australia - 1300 789 978

Originally published as The faces of Queensland's domestic violence cases