The fish are biting if you know where to look

Jamie from South Australia with a solid longtail tuna caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

ANOTHER windy week has made way for some good conditions over the weekend.

Building tides should stir up some activity and local reefs and the creek systems both should fish well.

Burrum

Burrum has been fishing well for flathead, bream and whiting.

The flats out the front have produced some sand whiting on the run-in tide with yabbies working best.

Black Bank has also been fishing well for bream and flathead.

Further up the river the islands will also be worth a look for some flathead and whiting.

In the deeper holes, working soft plastics has produced grunter, trevally and tarpon.

Local reefs

On the Artificial Reef, snapper up to 60cm have been reported.

Working soft plastics has been effective along with cut baits.

Sweetlip, blackall, golden trevally and coral trout have also been reported.

Diver whiting are active in their usual haunts with Point Vernon, Gatakers Bay, Toogoom, Shelly Beach and the inside of Big Woody all hot spots.

Fishing with small squid strips and live yabbies sees best results.

Sandy Strait

In the strait, there has been a few prawns in the Susan River for those chasing a feed or live bait.

Grunter, salmon, barramundi, flathead and bream have been reported throughout the Mary River system.

Carlos with a golden trevally caught off Moon Point. andrew chorley

It's that time of year to get the squid jigs out and look for some local squid.

The rocks at North Head can produce at night along with the Rocky Islands in the strait, the sea grass and coffee rock along Fraser Island is also worth a look.

If you are looking for a feed in the Strait, Ungowa will be worth a look for cod, grunter, blackall, sweetlip and tailor.

The flats have produced a few whiting. Walking the banks on the flood tide is getting the best results.

Urangan Pier

This time of year bream will gather around the pier as they feed up to spawn.

Pilchards, herring and mullet strip fished light around the pylons has seen some good fish to 1kg landed.

Flathead are also about with live pike working best.

Out the end longtail tuna, mackerel and golden trevally have been reported taking live baits.

Platypus Bay

Things are quiet in Platypus Bay with the snapper run yet to start.

Only a few scattered fish can be found at present.

Longtails can be found deep in the water column with some big fish being boated.

School mackerel are scattered on the reefs along with golden trevally.

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds have been producing a few good fish with sweetlip, cobia, trevally, red emperor, coral trout and more being reported.

Live baits have been working the best on the coral trout.

Out a little wider over Breaksea Spit the fishing should fire up.

Making the most of a slow current this time of year makes things much easier out there.

Red throats, coronation trout, moses perch, parrot and red emperor have all been in abundance for crews when they can get out there so it will be worth a look.