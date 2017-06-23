24°
News

The fish are biting if you know where to look

Andrew Chorley | 23rd Jun 2017 1:56 PM
Jamie from South Australia with a solid longtail tuna caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.
Jamie from South Australia with a solid longtail tuna caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. andrew chorley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANOTHER windy week has made way for some good conditions over the weekend.

Building tides should stir up some activity and local reefs and the creek systems both should fish well.

Burrum

Burrum has been fishing well for flathead, bream and whiting.

The flats out the front have produced some sand whiting on the run-in tide with yabbies working best.

Black Bank has also been fishing well for bream and flathead.

Further up the river the islands will also be worth a look for some flathead and whiting.

In the deeper holes, working soft plastics has produced grunter, trevally and tarpon.

Local reefs

On the Artificial Reef, snapper up to 60cm have been reported.

Working soft plastics has been effective along with cut baits.

Sweetlip, blackall, golden trevally and coral trout have also been reported.

Diver whiting are active in their usual haunts with Point Vernon, Gatakers Bay, Toogoom, Shelly Beach and the inside of Big Woody all hot spots.

Fishing with small squid strips and live yabbies sees best results.

Sandy Strait

In the strait, there has been a few prawns in the Susan River for those chasing a feed or live bait.

Grunter, salmon, barramundi, flathead and bream have been reported throughout the Mary River system.

Carlos with a golden trevally caught off Moon Point.
Carlos with a golden trevally caught off Moon Point. andrew chorley

It's that time of year to get the squid jigs out and look for some local squid.

The rocks at North Head can produce at night along with the Rocky Islands in the strait, the sea grass and coffee rock along Fraser Island is also worth a look.

If you are looking for a feed in the Strait, Ungowa will be worth a look for cod, grunter, blackall, sweetlip and tailor.

The flats have produced a few whiting. Walking the banks on the flood tide is getting the best results.

Urangan Pier

This time of year bream will gather around the pier as they feed up to spawn.

Pilchards, herring and mullet strip fished light around the pylons has seen some good fish to 1kg landed.

Flathead are also about with live pike working best.

Out the end longtail tuna, mackerel and golden trevally have been reported taking live baits.

Platypus Bay

Things are quiet in Platypus Bay with the snapper run yet to start.

Only a few scattered fish can be found at present.

Longtails can be found deep in the water column with some big fish being boated.

School mackerel are scattered on the reefs along with golden trevally.

Wide Grounds

The wide grounds have been producing a few good fish with sweetlip, cobia, trevally, red emperor, coral trout and more being reported.

Live baits have been working the best on the coral trout.

Out a little wider over Breaksea Spit the fishing should fire up.

Making the most of a slow current this time of year makes things much easier out there.

Red throats, coronation trout, moses perch, parrot and red emperor have all been in abundance for crews when they can get out there so it will be worth a look.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcfishing outdoor-living

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Staff left shaken, man with metal pole robs Bay business

Staff left shaken, man with metal pole robs Bay business

UPDATE: A HERVEY Bay hair salon will no longer trade on Thursday nights after staff were left shaken following an armed robbery.

CCTV: Hooded vandals attack statue of St Peter at harbour

St. Peter's statue on the seawall at Urangan harbour has been vandalised. Linda Carsley from Urangan Fisheries is appalled at the recent destruction.

It's not the first time the St Peter memorial has been the target.

Police confirm woman found dead on beach from Torquay

AN ELDERLY woman has been found deceased off Torquay Beach.

The woman's body was found on Thursday.

Pedestrian hit by car near McDonald's Hervey Bay

QFRA attended Nambour General Hospital after reports of contamination.A fire truck at Nambour Hospital and ramping of Queensland Ambulance vehicles.Photo Jason Dougherty / Sunshine Coast Daily

Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

Local Partners

UPDATE: Bike accident puts world record attempt on hold

UPDATE: While on his way to Hervey Bay, cyclist Ben Woods was sadly hit by a car at Caboolture.

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

NO CARD: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses a previous gathering of people who attended a meeting to discuss the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

Group holds another rally against cashless card

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Teebar set to make dust fly in action packed event

Lane Heaton in the Open Bull Ride event at the 2016 Teebar Rodeo.

Camping will also be available through the weekend.

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

STOP LOOKING! YOU&#39;VE FOUND IT!

29 Royal Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 6 4 2 $595,000

GREAT FAMILY HOME WITH VIEWS AND POOL This centrally located Daley built brick and tile home is situated in the highly sought after address of Royal Drive.

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquility is what you are looking for...

FIRST TIME TO THE MARKET

662 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan 4655

Residential Land Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not ... Auction in...

Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not too many blocks of this size left on the Hervey bay water...

OASIS IN THE BAY ALLEGRA GRAND MERCURE APARTMENTS.

102/468 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

It doesn't get any better than this, located opposite beautiful Shelley Beach overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby Fraser Island and beyond, enjoy...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $385,000

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

WATCH: Flour mill building on the market in Maryborough

View from the top of the tower.

"It is being marketed as a prime redevelopment site."

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!