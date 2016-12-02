The fishing's good courtesy of tides and the new moon

Matt from Brisbane landed this solid broadbar mackerel while out on a charter trip with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.

RECENT easterly winds have made it a bit easier to venture out on the bay.

The new moon tides brought some good fishing, with the pelagics turning up in good numbers.

Burrum

The Burrum was generally tough for most in the big tides this week.

Moving towards next week, conditions for anglers wishing to lure fish will improve as the tides drop away.

This slower flow will make it easier to find one of the Burrum's main drawcards, the mangrove jack.

Working the snags with weedless rigged soft plastics, hard bodies and prawn imitation lures should find you a jack.

Live baiting the holes is also effective, with possible catches of threadfin salmon, finger mark and trevally.

Around the mouth, whiting, flathead and bream have been reported.

Local reefs

The local reefs fished okay in the past week.

Main catches were cod, sweetlip, blackall and golden trevally.

Bouncing soft plastics over our close inshore reefs and local deeper reefs can produce a real mixed bag.

Jerkshad-style soft plastics like the ZMan StreakZ work very well when fished on a light line.

Live baits have also been working well on coral trout, cod and trevally.

Platypus Bay

Out wide, there have been patches of tuna but they have been very flighty.

Along the island, patches of tuna can be found, with the odd spotty also about.

Concentrating on the reefs and bouncing soft plastics or fishing with cut and live baits has produced cod, sweetlip, blackall, trevally, kingfish and spanish mackerel.

Urangan Pier

Steve from Anglers Den has reported golden trevally, queenfish, GTs, flathead and whiting from the pier this week.

Whiting were a great option from the pier and the local beaches this week, while Shelly Beach and the steps at Urangan produced some nice whiting.

Great Sandy Strait

The Sandy Strait will be worth a look for a few whiting, flathead and grunter.

Working the flats on the run-in tide is a great way to fish the flats of the Sandy Strait and western side of Fraser Island.

Getting out of the boat and walking these flats is hugely successful.

Using baits like live yabbies and worms will get the whiting, with soft plastics working well for flathead.

The ledges and creeks will be worth a look for grunter, mangrove jack, blackall and sweetlip.

Reports of slow fishing in the Mary River system.

Live baiters have done the best this week but have had to put in the hours for their rewards.

Threadfin salmon, flathead, queenfish, GTs and grunter have been reported from the Mary River system.