34°
News

The fishing's good courtesy of tides and the new moon

Andrew Chorley | 2nd Dec 2016 1:59 PM
Matt from Brisbane landed this solid broadbar mackerel while out on a charter trip with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.
Matt from Brisbane landed this solid broadbar mackerel while out on a charter trip with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RECENT easterly winds have made it a bit easier to venture out on the bay.

The new moon tides brought some good fishing, with the pelagics turning up in good numbers.

Burrum

The Burrum was generally tough for most in the big tides this week.

Moving towards next week, conditions for anglers wishing to lure fish will improve as the tides drop away.

This slower flow will make it easier to find one of the Burrum's main drawcards, the mangrove jack.

Working the snags with weedless rigged soft plastics, hard bodies and prawn imitation lures should find you a jack.

Live baiting the holes is also effective, with possible catches of threadfin salmon, finger mark and trevally.

Around the mouth, whiting, flathead and bream have been reported.

Local reefs

The local reefs fished okay in the past week.

Main catches were cod, sweetlip, blackall and golden trevally.

Bouncing soft plastics over our close inshore reefs and local deeper reefs can produce a real mixed bag.

Jerkshad-style soft plastics like the ZMan StreakZ work very well when fished on a light line.

Live baits have also been working well on coral trout, cod and trevally.

Platypus Bay

Out wide, there have been patches of tuna but they have been very flighty.

Along the island, patches of tuna can be found, with the odd spotty also about.

Concentrating on the reefs and bouncing soft plastics or fishing with cut and live baits has produced cod, sweetlip, blackall, trevally, kingfish and spanish mackerel.

Urangan Pier

Steve from Anglers Den has reported golden trevally, queenfish, GTs, flathead and whiting from the pier this week.

Whiting were a great option from the pier and the local beaches this week, while Shelly Beach and the steps at Urangan produced some nice whiting.

Great Sandy Strait

The Sandy Strait will be worth a look for a few whiting, flathead and grunter.

Working the flats on the run-in tide is a great way to fish the flats of the Sandy Strait and western side of Fraser Island.

Getting out of the boat and walking these flats is hugely successful.

Using baits like live yabbies and worms will get the whiting, with soft plastics working well for flathead.

The ledges and creeks will be worth a look for grunter, mangrove jack, blackall and sweetlip.

Reports of slow fishing in the Mary River system.

Live baiters have done the best this week but have had to put in the hours for their rewards.

Threadfin salmon, flathead, queenfish, GTs and grunter have been reported from the Mary River system.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  burrum fishing outdoor-living

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

BREAKING: Tobruk to be sunk between Hervey Bay and Bundy

BREAKING: Tobruk to be sunk between Hervey Bay and Bundy

The ex-HMAS Toburk will be sunk in the waters off Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

ON TOMORROW: Motorbikes will descend through Tinana in the Fraser Coast Toy Run.

There's an event on for everyone.

Heatwave to continue for days as temps top 40 in some areas

Beachgoers cool down at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast. Temperatures have hit 46 degrees Celsius in parts of outback Queensland today, with a heatwave predicted for the state's central and southern regions.(AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Outback towns scorching under the Friday afternoon sun

The fishing's good courtesy of tides and the new moon

Matt from Brisbane landed this solid broadbar mackerel while out on a charter trip with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.

Out wide, there have been patches of tuna.

Local Partners

Looking for something to do this weekend on the Coast?

Check out a list of events that are on Saturday and Sunday.

Remembering boy who lost battle with cancer through walk

Cooper Christensen with his parents Michael and Amanda.

December 3 would have been Cooper Christensen's eighth birthday.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

MILA Kunis has reportedly given birth to her and Ashton Kutcher's second child.

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Price Upon...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

RAREST OF WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITIES.

70 Tremon, River Heads 4655

House 4 2 Auction

PROPOSED STAGE 1 NOW SELLING 8HA ABSOLUTE WATER FRONTAGE WITH, UNINTERRUPTED VIEWS OF THE GREAT SANDY STRAIGHT AND FRASER ISLAND. OVER 20 BLOCKS ARE AVAILABLE AS A...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 $225,000

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!