The Fraser Coast council wants your weed... really

WEED REWARDS: Community Environment Program Nursery Team Leader Jenny Robin and Community Environment Program Officer Tina Raveneau from the council's biosecurity team. The council team will be at the Tiaro Field Day this weekend offering free native plants for bags of weeds that residents bring in. Contributed

THE council is after your weed... literally.

As part of a bounty on invasive plant species on the Fraser Coast, biosecurity officers will be offering free native plants to residents in exchange for bags of weeds at the Tiaro Field Day this weekend.

The annual event showcases the best of the agricultural and horticultural sector of the Fraser Coast in a one-day extravaganza at the Tiaro Recreation Grounds.

Attendees visiting the Fraser Coast council stall can also put their name in the draw to win copies of the book Weeds of Southern Queensland.

Council biosecurity co-ordinator Col Zemek said the council was offering the bounty on weeds to encourage residents to eradicate invasive species on their properties.

"(It's) also to highlight the importance of replacing weeds with native plants to maintain a healthy environment,” Mr Zemek said.

"Weeds are a major problem as they can invade and out-compete native plants.”

Weeds and pest animals cost Queensland about $700 million in lost agricultural production and control costs every year.

The Tiaro Field Day runs from 9am to 3pm this Saturday.

Winning entries in the council book competition will be drawn at 1pm.