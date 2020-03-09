The Fraser Coast experiences a wet start to the week

WET WEATHER: The Fraser Coast has had a soggy start to the week. Photo: File

THE FRASER COAST has had a cool, wet start to the week and has received a drenching with substantial rainfall over Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports that Hervey Bay has so far received 34mm of rain in the past 24 hours, Maryborough has received 11mm and both locations have the chance of experiencing a thunderstorm.

Strong marine wind warnings have been issued for today and Tuesday March 10 for the waters of Hervey Bay and the Fraser Island Coast.

Temperatures have peaked at 25 degrees and the maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the high twenties for the remainder of the week.

The BOM reports the Fraser Coast will have mid to low chances of rain for the rest of week.