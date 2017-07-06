The Fraser Coast's greatest show touches off

THE greatest show on the Fraser Coast's sporting calendar is set to touch off.

Thousands of the state's best touch football players will flood 21 fields today for their first games of the three-day event.

Queensland Touch Junior State Cup at Hervey Bay.From left: Rockhampton's Blake Moore (18 Boys), Roma's Lucas Crawford (16 Boys), Redlands' Kaiwhiri Reuben (14 Boys), Ipswich's Ethan Isaacs (12 Boys), Chinchilla's Rylee John (10 Boys), Hervey Bay's Sienna Hilton (10 Girls), Chinchilla's Chloe Ellem (12 Girls), BMTA's Hannah Forbes (14 Girls), Toowoomba's Zoe Webster (16 Girls) and Mackay's Lara Beveridge (18 Girls). Matthew McInerney

The Junior State Cup is the biggest event on Queensland Touch Football's calendar. This year's tournament, the 22nd and biggest Junior State Cup to date, has attracted more than 220 teams from 29 associations.

Juniors, and their families, have travelled from as far south as the border, north to Mackay, and west to Roma for the event, which injects millions of dollars into the Fraser Coast economy.

Bilambi and Gayndah join this year's entrants while green machines Roma and Emerald have returned for another stint.

Brothers and Arana return to Hervey Bay with more players than before to unseat powerhouse associations like Rockhampton, which is chasing its fourth-straight U16 and U18 Boys championships.

