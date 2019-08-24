The future of Fraser Coast rugby league is in safe hands

Bailey Robertson is named Under-20 Representative Player of the Year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League's future looks bright on the Fraser Coast, with three players recognised at last week's BRL end-of-season awards night.

Skye Houliston, Bailey Robertson and Tyson Miller were rewarded for outstanding 2019 seasons.

Houliston was named 'female representative player of the year' in the Bundaberg competition.

In her first year of senior football while still at school, she has shown that she can match the experienced players.

"I didn't expect to win an award but it is good to be recognised for your efforts,” Houliston said.

"It shows that hard work pays off.”

Houliston will play her first senior semi-final at Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone this afternoon, against Tannum women.

Robertson has made regular appearances in the Wallaroos senior team.

The Aldridge State High School student was named the 'under-20 representative player of the year'.

"I was shocked to win this award,” he said.

"It means a lot to me and the club, I must thank Wallaroos and my teammates.”

The award has given Robertson a confidence boost and he is looking forward to his first A-grade semi-final this weekend.

He will be up against Tyson Miller from the Hervey Bay Seagulls who was named 'Rookie of the Year' last week.

Miller plays in the back row for Seagulls.

"I wasn't expecting it (award). I want to thank Seagulls for developing me as a player,” Miller said.

"It is a confidence boost,” Miller said.

Robertson and Miller face-off at Salter Oval in the elimination semi-final at 4.45pm.