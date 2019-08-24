Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bailey Robertson is named Under-20 Representative Player of the Year.
Bailey Robertson is named Under-20 Representative Player of the Year. Brian Cassidy
Rugby League

The future of Fraser Coast rugby league is in safe hands

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
24th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League's future looks bright on the Fraser Coast, with three players recognised at last week's BRL end-of-season awards night.

Skye Houliston, Bailey Robertson and Tyson Miller were rewarded for outstanding 2019 seasons.

Houliston was named 'female representative player of the year' in the Bundaberg competition.

In her first year of senior football while still at school, she has shown that she can match the experienced players.

"I didn't expect to win an award but it is good to be recognised for your efforts,” Houliston said.

"It shows that hard work pays off.”

Houliston will play her first senior semi-final at Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone this afternoon, against Tannum women.

Skye Houliston is Female Representative Player of the Year.
Skye Houliston is Female Representative Player of the Year. Cody Fox

Robertson has made regular appearances in the Wallaroos senior team.

The Aldridge State High School student was named the 'under-20 representative player of the year'.

"I was shocked to win this award,” he said.

"It means a lot to me and the club, I must thank Wallaroos and my teammates.”

The award has given Robertson a confidence boost and he is looking forward to his first A-grade semi-final this weekend.

He will be up against Tyson Miller from the Hervey Bay Seagulls who was named 'Rookie of the Year' last week.

Miller plays in the back row for Seagulls.

"I wasn't expecting it (award). I want to thank Seagulls for developing me as a player,” Miller said.

"It is a confidence boost,” Miller said.

Robertson and Miller face-off at Salter Oval in the elimination semi-final at 4.45pm.

AWARD: Tyson Miller is Rookie of the Year.
AWARD: Tyson Miller is Rookie of the Year. Alistair Brightman
awards night brl brl finals fc sport hervey bay seagulls local sport wallaroos
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OUT AND ABOUT: Top things to do this weekend on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon OUT AND ABOUT: Top things to do this weekend on Fraser Coast

    News The event will start at the carpark at the Brolga Theatre.

    Fraser Coast ice addict using up to a gram a day

    premium_icon Fraser Coast ice addict using up to a gram a day

    Crime The court heard the man was "heavily dependent” on the drug

    Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    premium_icon Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    Crime Covert police asked if she knew where they could "get on”. She did.

    WATCH: Knife-wielding man holds up Bay hotel

    premium_icon WATCH: Knife-wielding man holds up Bay hotel

    News The incident happened just after midnight on Thursday.