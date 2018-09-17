The future of the Fraser Coast's development industry

HERVEY Bay's two biggest sectors for construction and development growth in the future are residential and engineering according to state experts.

Speaking at Urban Development Institute of Australia lunch at Hervey Bay RSL last Thursday, Construction Skills Queensland director of data and evidence Robert Sobyra presented an industry forecast for the region.

Mr Sobyra shared exclusively with the Chronicle the previous driving force commercial sector is "flat lining for the region”, neither dropping nor increasing.

"The two biggest sectors for growth are residential which is forecast to take up 20 per cent of the pie and engineering sector will step up to 25 per cent,” he said.

"The growth is reasonably broad based but commercial sector isn't seeing much growth at all.

"I think commercial is in a pretty solid groove, you can expect things like shopping centres and aged care to continue humming along they are at, there are certainly no boom times ahead for commercial areas.

"In the engineering sector we can expect things like sewage projects.

"In the residential sector the current trend is here to stay; three bedroom two bathroom. We won't see a change in the type rather change in the quantity.”

Mr Sobyra compared the over population of units and linked fall in their property value in the Hervey Bay region to a similar trend in Brisbane's south east.

"The unit question is a tricky one because it is not unlike Brisbane who went through big apartment boom in south east and then it hit everyone like a bus that not everyone wanted to live in a unit,” he said.

"Detached housing is where it is going to be.”

Mr Sobyra said health and social assistance as an industry would continue to be worth about one third of the region's economy thanks to population statistics.

"It is related to the area having such an ageing demographic, which means there is a fair bit of a weight on employment but with smaller labour force.

"The normal figures for most of Queensland is two thirds of the population are in workforce but here it is only about 50 per cent in labour force.

"This mean a lot fewer workers working to support others.”

Mr Sobyra continued to say although population numbers were lifting since their demise in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, job availability might be prohibitive.

"We are talking about 2,500 new people moving to the region a year but the GFC underpinned a lot of the enthusiasm and it just collapsed,” he said.

"It didn't go negative which is better than other Queensland regions, but population growth did go to about 750 people moving to the region in 2015.

"Last year posted just over 1000 new residents to the region so the population growth is heading in the right direction and new dwellings are going to grow to accommodate this.

"But again the issue appears with an unemployment rate of 10 per cent, which is not as low as it was in 2015 where it was 13 per cent, might create a bit of a drag attracting people to the area.

"If there are no jobs people won't move.”

Mr Sobyra predicts Wide Bay builders will double their apprentice intake as activity looks set to lift 15 per cent by 2021.

This comes as both Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast turn the corner on the recent economic downturn, with both regions posting positive growth numbers last year, at around 2 per cent.

CSQ is the peak industry body focused on building a skilled construction workforce and on supporting state-wide and place-based responses to the industry's workforce development needs.

Mr Sobyra said the community could have confidence in the predictions are based on completed projects not just council approvals.

"We go beyond development and through turning soil,” he said.

CSQ generates regular independent industry research and data to stay at the forefront of changes impacting training needs for the sector.

The Hervey Bay and Bundaberg industry research is drawn from the latest CSQ Regional Profiles 2018-2019 released with the CSQ Annual Training Plan.

The Annual Training Plan outlines how the peak industry body will invest almost $36.3 million in training and skilling initiatives to assist Queensland's building and construction career seekers, apprentices, trainees, workers and employers over the next 12 months.