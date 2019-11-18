Replaced repeater makes Coast waters safer for our boaties

VMR Hervey Bay – Commodore John Smith and Vice Commodore Jill Barclay with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt – the Channel 22 VHF repeater at Sandy Cape on Fraser Island has been replaced. Photo: Alistair Brightman

AFTER almost a year without a designated radio channel for boaties on Fraser Coast waters, a new repeater station has been installed just in time for storm season and a major fishing competition.

In December 2018 the VHF repeater station at Sandy Cape on Fraser Island, which is jointly owned and maintained by Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay and VMR Bundaberg, was hit by lightning.

This took the area's boatie "working channel", channel 22, out of action until it was replaced last Monday, thanks to a Federal Government grant.

The $30,000 cash injection for the new equipment coupled with donations from Wide Bay fishing clubs means the new repeater will assist recreational and commercial fishers, tourist operators, maritime vessels, police and ambulance services.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said channel 22 is used when a boatie is in distress to make calls for assistance, to let VMR know they have crossed Breaksea Spit safely and also to communicate with other boaties in the area.

While the repeater was broken, Maritime Safety Queensland gave permission for the local VMR to use one of the emergency channels to communicate in the area.

VC Barclay said the new repeater station freed up those radio waves normally set aside for emergencies like mayday calls and man overboard alerts.

"It is certainly an area out there where we have had a number of activations. A lot of boaties will anchor offshore and the anchor drags. We had a large yacht whose anchor dragged and ended up on the shore in Rooney Point and we had to go and pull him off and make his boat safe again," she said.

VMR Hervey Bay – Vice Commodore Jill Barclay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the "critical peace of equipment" will be used by boaties "right across the region not just in one electorate or one location".

"VMR is in the Hinkler electorate, the repeater is located in the Wide Bay electorate, the boaties come from every electorate and the bottom line is it is an essential piece of equipment which had to be replaced," he said.

VMR Hervey Bay was also given $160,000, as part of the same grant, towards an upgrade of base's pontoon which is expected to be in place in April.

They are also currently building a new rescue vessel, estimated to be completed by September.

VMR Hervey Bay covers an area that stretches from Stewart Island in the Great Sandy Strait to north of Sandy Cape, and all areas in between.

Marine Rescue has been operating since 1972 and has 104 volunteer working members, with 1200 public boating members.

During the 2018-19 year, Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay conducted 262 operational activations, 875 vessel hours, 3,017 crew hours, used 22,869 litres of fuel and 429 people were assisted.