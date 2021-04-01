The high roller, Qld casino and the $43m ‘bounced’ cheque

A Singaporean high rolling gambler who has been sued by a Queensland casino after his $43 million cheque allegedly bounced has failed in his bid to have the case thrown out of court or put on hold.

Singaporean gambling baron Yew Choy Wong, 57, applied to Brisbane Supreme Court last year to have a lawsuit filed against him by The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach Island dismissed on the grounds that it had low prospects of success to warrant him defending the claim.

But Justice Thomas Bradley yesterday ruled that Star's prospects of success in its claim that Dr Wong owed the casino $43,209,853 because he is in breach of the cheque cashing facility agreement were "not fanciful".

"On the contrary, Star appears to have a good arguable case with an obvious and substantial connection to this jurisdiction," Justice Bradley ruled.

He ruled that it was wrong for Dr Wong to characterise The Star's actions by suing in Queensland as forum shopping after the case was also litigated in Singapore.

Dr Wong is alleged to have lost the money playing baccarat at The Star while on a seven-day junket in late July and early August 2018.

The Star claims Dr Wong is in breach of the cheque cashing facility agreement he signed.

The casino alleges Dr Wong was given access to a $40 million cheque cashing facility on July 26, 2018, the day he arrived at the casino.

He lost most of that money gambling, then two days later the casino agreed to increase the facility limit by $10 million to $50 million.

Singapore gambling whale and racing horse owner Dr Andy Wong and his sister Genni Wong at a racing event. He is also known as Dr Wong Yew Choy and is being sued by The Star Gold Coast for $43 million.

He also lost most of this money, so that when Dr Wong finished gambling on August 2 the casino alleged he owed $43 million under his cheque cashing facility agreement, the claim states.

The casino says it used a blank cheque Dr Wong had given to its sister casino in Sydney a year earlier to pay the debt, arguing Dr Wong had given the Gold Coast casino permission to use the Sydney cheque.

But when casino staff presented the cheque to the National Australia Bank in the Gold Coast suburb of Bundall, it bounced.

Dr Wong, who made his fortune in online gambling in the Philippines and the Isle of Man, is alleged to have failed to reply to letters demanding repayment of the gambling debt, and has failed to pay a cent.

In his defence he alleged the cheque cashing facility had been varied by an oral agreement and Star was not entitled to complete and present the replacement cheque.

Dr Wong's Brisbane lawyer Stephen Russell says in documents filed in court that The Star tried to recoup the money in a Singapore court but the case was thrown out on July 7.

Dr Wong argued in the Singaporean High Court that he did not owe $43 million and that he is not liable for any debt at all.

Justice Bradley ruled that allowing this case to continue, even though the Singapore case is finished, would not "bring the administration of justice into disrepute".

Originally published as The high roller, the Coast casino and the $43m 'bounced' cheque