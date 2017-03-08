The history of the Fraser Coast's incoming interim CEO

NO ISSUE: Conflicts with former Townsville City Council CEO Ray Burton have been downplayed by Townsville mayor Jenny Hill, who said the pair had a good working relationship.

THE history of incoming interim chief executive Ray Burton with Townsville City Council has been compared to that of the issues between Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and ex-CEO Lisa Desmond.

But Townsville mayor Jenny Hill has downplayed their history, stating they maintained a good working relationship despite the public issues.

Mr Burton was announced as interim CEO for council last week, but history of conflict with Cr Hill during his tenure as CEO of Townsville City Council drew comparisons to the Fraser Coast's recent public disputes.

Cr Hill called for his resignation in 2012 after claiming Mr Burton had "misled her" over an organisational review.

A separate misconduct complaint towards Mr Burton was referred to the Crime and Corruption (then Misconduct) Commission, but was cleared because of insufficient evidence.

"The CMC's investigation found that based on the available evidence the allegations could not be substantiated," a spokesperson from the CCC told the Chronicle.

Cr Hill confirmed they "weathered through" the issues and "put the city first".

"There were four years when we had difficulty with other councillors, and it's quite stressful for any CEO in circumstances like that," she said.

"But our working relationship was reasonably good.

"What everyone needs to understand is in light of some of the difficulties the Fraser Coast Regional Council has had; there is a need for everyone to pull together."

Townsville Chamber of Commerce president Troy Popham said the chamber experienced no conflict with council or Mr Burton, describing him as "great to deal with".

"The Fraser Coast is very lucky to have him on board. We had a good working relationship and good connectivity from a chamber perspective," he said.

Mr Burton resigned from Townsville City Council in 2016 the day the new council was sworn in.

Mr Burton will commence his role with council on March 13.

His appointment comes following the termination of former CEO Lisa Desmond's contract in February, with payment in lieu of notice.

When asked about the salary of the role, a council spokesperson said they would not be commenting on the arrangement with Mr Burton. The salary of the CEO has been a contentious issue, with a close council source estimating the package to be around $260,000 not including superannuation.