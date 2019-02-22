Menu
FRESH LOOK: An example of what the new layout would look like at Kmart Gladstone.
FRESH LOOK: An example of what the new layout would look like at Kmart Gladstone. MJK Creative
The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

Mark Zita
by
21st Feb 2019 6:00 PM
WITH Gladstone shoppers getting excited for the relaunch of Kmart, we've compiled the top 5 hot items to buy this season.

At the beginning of this year the department store launched its Inspired Living Range, split in to three trends - the sophisticated and elegant 'Timeless', the warm an nostalgic 'Natural', and the modern and minimalistic 'Urban'.

 

Timeless Drinks Trolley - $39.

 

Urban Angled Floor Lamp - $39.

 

Natural Woven Ottoman - $29.

 

Timeless Lilac Velvet Occasional Chair - $49.

 

Natural Aspen QB Reversible Quilt Cover Set - $18.

 

Any of these items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when the store reopens this Saturday at 8am.

hot 5 items to buy kmart gladstone listicle
