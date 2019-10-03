The husband and wife team who conquered the world

Kelsey-Lee Barber has risen to the top — with husband and coach Mike by her side. Picture: Getty

New world javelin champion Kelsey-Lee Barber says there is a special "emotional connection" in having her husband also being her coach.

The unusual dynamic had its greatest moment in Doha when the Canberra thrower became Australia's ninth world champion in dramatic circumstances.

Mike Barber, a former decathlete, started coaching Kelsey-Lee in 2014. They were married in April last year.

"Obviously we have a pretty good connection," he said after watching his wife win the world title with her final throw.

"It's one of those things. When I see the emotional side come from Kels I guess I've got a bit more of an understanding of how to calm her down and get her focused on what she needs to do.

"The coaching side of it is important but in a big competition like this it's more about managing her emotions; just being able to centre herself and be ready to throw.

"The throw was there. We just have to find a way to get it out."

The pair were married in April last year. Picture: Instagram

Kelsey-Lee jumped from fourth to first when she nailed a 66.56m bomb with her last throw.

It had been some advice from Mike to change her run-up on the previous throw which had played a crucial role in the final result.

"It's wonderful (having him as coach)," she said "I wouldn't be able to do this without him. And especially tonight my performance couldn't have been achieved without him on the fence.

"There were technical cues as much as anything but just to have the support to say 'you're good' or 'cool, calm down a little bit'.

"The emotional connection is what makes it so special and so enjoyable."

The pair are based in Canberra with Mike a full-time coach employed by Athletics Australia with his squad including world Paralympic javelin champion Jayden Sawer and a promising batch of juniors.

"I was a moderate decathlete and I was a terrible javelin thrower," he says. "I was very fortunate that Grant Ward, who was Kim Mickle's coach, took me under his wing from the start.

"I can't thank Wardy enough for basically giving me the playbook on how to coach a female javelin thrower."

Kelsey-Lee Barber launches a throw during the javelin final. Picture: AP

Mickle won a world championships silver medal at the 2013 Moscow world championships while Joanne Stone finished second in 1997.

Kelsey-Lee's first international medal was bronze behind Mickle at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She went past Mickle to second on Australia's all-time list in July when she threw a personal best 67.70m in Lucerne, Switzerland.

There are no wild celebrations planned with a short holiday back home enough for Australia's latest world champion.

"Kels is pretty down to earth, we're both pretty down to earth people in our private life," Mike said.

"I don't think too much will change."

