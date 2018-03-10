The impact of Hervey Bay Softball's expanded season

GRAND FINAL: Terrors batter Carrie Taylor and pitcher Corey McInerney are set for Hervey Bay Softball's grand finals. Four Terrors teams will feature in deciders at the Raward Rd diamonds today.

NEW opposition, more teams, and the return of players long lost to the sport have made for a huge Hervey Bay Softball season.

The association welcomed three clubs from Bundaberg - The Waves, Bargara and Brothers United - in a bid to provide Hervey Bay players a bigger, better competition.

While members faced several hurdles, including a legal threat from Bundaberg Softball Association, Hervey Bay Softball succeeded in its mission to provide a fresh competition for players.

Hervey Bay president Donna Jenkins said the new-look competition had not only enticed players to return, but it lifted the standard of local softball.

"The standard of competition has helped our players do a lot better,” Jenkins said.

"The kids are a lot more confident in their game. It's brought back a lot of people who haven't played softball for years.

"It's been a successful season. It's a lot bigger and a much higher standard.”

Hervey Bay Terrors will feature in four grand finals, as the club's under-14s, under-17s, A-grade men's and A-grade women's team qualified for their respective deciders.

The A-grade women finished first while A-grade men were second at the end of the regular season.

The women's team will face Waves Tsunamis, while the men play United Flames.

"(Last weekend) was a successful weekend for Terrors, we got four of our five teams into grand finals,” Jenkins said.

The under-12s were the only team to miss out on a grand final, though the Bay's young guns won the minor premiership.

Waves Mariners face United Sparks in the under-12s decider, the first in a full day of fixtures.

Players and officials will keep a nervous eye on the sky. Showers are forecast to affect Hervey Bay, which Jenkins said could interrupt grand final plans.

She said the association saved Saturday, March 17, as its emergency weekend, with games likely to be played then should wet weather affect fixtures.

"I think it caps off a big season, and we're looking to make it an even bigger regional competition in future,” Jenkins said.

Junior trophies will be presented after the under-14s grand final, with the senior presentation to be held after the A-grade men's grand final about 7pm.