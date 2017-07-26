The importance of White Ribbon Night on July 28

THIS Friday, July 28, White Ribbon urges all Australians to stand up with their neighbours and act to prevent men's violence against women by supporting White Ribbon Night.

More than 120 White Ribbon Night events will take place in the community, amongst friends and neighbours, schools and workplaces this Friday, to reduce the occurrence of men's violence against women.

White Ribbon Night is an opportunity for Australians to connect with their neighbours, build strong community bonds, and start important conversations which raise awareness of domestic violence against women.

This conversation could be lifesaving.

The community are asked to help reduce the epidemic of violence against women by making a donation for the value of what they would spend on a night out, and instead have a night in that makes a difference. "On average one woman is killed every week in Australia as a result of intimate partner violence. This statistic is far too high and we have to work together to prevent violence against women.

Research into violence prevention indicates that social isolation can be a form of abuse against female partners. Evidence supports that community engagement that strengthens relationships with neighbours can help prevent violence.

VicHealth research into community attitudes found that 98% of survey respondents indicated they were likely to intervene if they knew a woman experiencing domestic violence.

Now in its fifth year, White Ribbon Night is White Ribbon's largest fundraiser and supports their national domestic violence prevention programs. White Ribbon's primary prevention initiative aims to stop violence before it happens, through education, awareness raising and by challenging ingrained attitudes and power inequalities that give rise to men's violence against women.

LIBBY DAVIES

White Ribbon CEO