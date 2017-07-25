The kids will go bananas over this one

TRYING to get your friends and family to eat fruit and vegetables can be difficult and Brian the piranha is quickly learning it.

He's up against centuries of tradition as he attempts to introduce beans and peas and bananas and more healthy goodies into their diet, but his friends aren't so convinced.

Find out what happens in this hilarious Aussie children's book, Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas, when you grab a copy for just $2.30 with the paper today.

This is the third book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and there are 15 in total to collect over the next two weeks.

Coming up with the Fraser Coast Chronicle tomorrow is Time for Bed.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)

Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Thursday 27 July - I Went Walking (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)

Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

