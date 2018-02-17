The King who rules the Wide Bay

BEST OF THE BAY: Harry King was the first Wide Bay competitor home in the Queensland School Sport State Triathlon Championships intermediate male race and he came third overall.

BEST OF THE BAY: Harry King was the first Wide Bay competitor home in the Queensland School Sport State Triathlon Championships intermediate male race and he came third overall. Alistair Brightman

HARRY King could not even compete at last year's Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships.

Yesterday, he became the only Hervey Bay athlete to qualify for the state's national triathlon team.

"It feels great, I'm so stoked,” he said. "I can't believe what I've done today, it's amazing. I was hoping for top 10 but I haven't done anything this year.”

Three Wide Bay athletes - King, Col Curry and Lochie Armstrong - led the male intermediate field at the start of the run, but only King finished in the top six.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was the culmination of more than 12 months of rehabilitation, hard work, and training.

"All through last year he had very limited racing,” coach Lars Olsen said.

"He had a lot of pool swimming, (and) a bit of bike riding, just trying to get his body back in action. We knew he'd be in good form.”

King has trained under Olsen at B Mee Multisports for the past two years.

Queensland School Sport State Triathlon - Intermediate (15-16 yrs). Harry King (Wide Bay). Alistair Brightman

Olsen, himself a triathlete, said King had the unique ability to master the event.

"He has the ability to put all three disciplines together really well, but it's being able to switch on,” he said.

"To switch on to race mode and do everything he needs to do on the day. The kids that have that, have that ability to step up to the next level when it counts and I think Harry has that in spades, and that's what does him justice on race day.”

Queensland School Sport State Triathlon - Intermediate (15-16 yrs). Harry King (Wide Bay). Alistair Brightman

King will compete at a Queensland Tri Series race at Raby Bay on March 4, but for now he will enjoy the unexpected podium.

"I've trained for this for ages, four years now, and never come up this high,” King said. "I wanted to be the first Wide Bay boy home. I had to step up a lot today. I've never pushed so hard.”