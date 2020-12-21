Menu
Fay Henderson, an icon of Maryborough, passed away during the peak of COVID-19. Picture: Supplied
Life

The life of M’boro’s first Proud Mary to be remembered

Lacee Froeschl
21st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A woman of strength and courage.

That is how Maryborough’s first Proud Mary, Mary Elizabeth Fay Henderson, will forever be known.

The 88-year-old passed away in April, during the height of COVID-19.

She succumbed to the gruelling disease that is dementia.

Her daughter Bec Fluerty said Fay suffered with the illness for about four years, but it really started to take its toll in the last 10 months of her life.

VALE: Tributes flow for Fraser Island tourism pioneer

Fay is a household name around Maryborough.

While her first claim to fame was being the first baby born in the maternity section of Gin Gin Hospital, she went on to form the original Proud Mary’s register in 1999.

Fay Henderson, an icon of Maryborough, passed away during the peak of COVID. Picture: Supplied
“It was part of the recognition to the author of Mary Poppins (P J Travers) who was born in Maryborough,” Bec said.

Her and her husband, Vince Henderson, were also heavily involved in the Maryborough RSL pipe band.

Fay was a keen fundraiser.

War heroes honoured with roads named in their memory

With the help of her daughter and daughter-in-law, she would stand outside Sussan in Adelaide St selling cakes and biscuits for the band.

“She also became a part of the Red Hat Lady’s group,” Bec said.

During her younger years, Fay found a career in nursing, and throughout her life became the carer of three important men – her sons and son-in-law – who all suffered serious health battles.

Fay was involved in the Association of Relatives and Friends of the Mentally Ill while caring for her youngest son, Carl, who sustained a life-threatening head injury after a fall in 1995.

Her story was released in a book for the group’s 25th anniversary.

Fay Henderson, an icon of Maryborough, passed away during the peak of COVID. Picture: Supplied
Bec said her mum was “the most caring woman in the world”.

It was when Fay’s eldest son, Steven, was diagnosed with cancer, and passed away in 2016, that her health took a turn.

“She never really recovered from that,” Bec said.

Bec spent every day of her mum’s last two weeks by her side at Yaralla Place nursing home.

“As I wrote in her eulogy; mum was there when I took my first breath, and I was there with her when she took her last,” Bec said.

A celebration of Fay’s life will be held at the Maryborough RSL on January 3 – what would have been her 89th birthday.

Those interested must RSVP by December 27.

Contact Bec Fluerty on 0419021850.

