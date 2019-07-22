The Lion King remake rakes in the cash

The Lion King remake's mighty roar at the box office.

The Lion King remake's mighty roar at the box office. Disney

The king of Pride Rock is also the king of the box office.

Despite tepid critical reaction, The Lion King was always going to be a box office draw. Disney's live-action/CGI remake of the 1994 animated classic has cleared $754 million ($US531 million) since its release.

In Australia, The Lion King has made $24.76 million in the five days since its release on Wednesday, including an opening day of $4.2 million. The weekend total, encompassing Thursday to Sunday, was $20.53 million.

RELATED: The Lion King interview with Eric Andre

James Earl Jones returned as the voice of Mufasa (Disney via AP)

It was the highest July opening weekend and the fifth highest opening weekend in Australia overall, behind Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Significantly, all five of those titles are distributed by Disney, which highlights the studio's dominance in this blockbuster, franchise-driven era of filmmaking.

Disney has also claimed the top grossing movies of 2019 so far at the Australian box office, with Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and the live-action Aladdin remake.

Disney has achieved great financial success with its suite of live-action remakes of classic cartoons, including Beauty and the Beast ($US1.26 billion), The Jungle Book ($US966 million), Aladdin ($US988 million) and Alice in Wonderland ($US1.02 billion).

RELATED: Avengers Endgame topples Avatar at the box office

RELATED: Marvel reveals 10 new movies and TV shows at Comic-Con

The 2019 version of The Lion King is a computer-animated "live-action" photorealistic remake, hewing closely to the original story and featuring Hans Zimmer's score and Elton John and Tim Rice's songs.

Directed by Jon Favreau, it features the voice talents of Donald Glover as adult Simba, Beyonce Carter-Knowles as adult Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, with James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa.

Critical reaction to the remake has been mixed with the film being praised for its technical wizardry but criticised for its muted emotional resonance.

The Lion King is in cinemas now

Share your movies and TV obsessions | @wenleima