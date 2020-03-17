THE M — FILES: Paranormal investigators in Maryborough

IS Maryborough truly haunted?

The city is no stranger to ghost stories and tours, but this paranormal investigative team from Brisbane is keen to make it official.

Paranormal investigator Miha Samanovic defined the paranormal as simply what cannot be explained and what is unknown.

Ms Samanovic said most evidence for such activity came from people’s personal experiences with paranormal phenomena.

She said she understood why some people would be sceptical of paranormal activity, but said people start to believe in the unknown following their own strange experience.

“It’s not Ghostbusters, we take it very seriously,” she said.

Ms Samanovic said there was a good amount of ­haunting stories in Maryborough.

She said there were stories of apparitions behind the bar at the Criterion Hotel, haunted spirits of children at the Customs Arms and sightings on the stairway of the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The Chronicle joined the investigators on their inspection of the museum.

The first thing to do was to switch off various mobile phones, as the Wi-Fi signals emitted would interfere with the investigators’ equipment.

This was followed by a sweep through the museum with an electromagnetic field (EMF) detector, to find any objects that would give off a false paranormal reading and motion sensors were placed on the floor.

The lights were turned off leaving the museum in an ­uneasy darkness as the group respectfully introduced themselves to any potential ­paranormal entity in museum.

It may seem silly introducing one’s self to potential spirits, but investigator Sandi Samanovic explained they were visitors in a spirit’s home and it was polite to introduce themselves.

The EMF detector was placed on the supposedly haunted stairway and the investigators waited for signs of paranormal activity.

Paranormal investigator Kristy Whyatt searches for paranormal activity inside the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum. Photo: Stuart Fast

It didn’t take long for a small reading on the EMF detector, a possible sign of an ethereal entity.

Unfortunately for the investigators, the reading wasn’t repeated.

They then moved to investigate the top floor, having heard creaky floor boards while everyone was downstairs.

What followed was an investigation of the top floor where the darkness and alleged paranormal activity made for a tense experience as they attempted to contact paranormal spirits.

One of the investigators thought she saw a ghostly figure in the darkness.

By the halfway point of the investigation, the team was pretty sure something was there with them on Saturday night.

If they did experience something otherworldly, it might mean the heritage city may become the haunted heritage city.