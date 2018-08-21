THE BEST IN TOWN: The man to call when sparks fly

BEST IN TOWN: SunnySide Electrical Service owner Daniel Keightley and first year apprentice Blake Walker were voted the best electrician in the Chronicle 's Facebook poll.

BEST IN TOWN: SunnySide Electrical Service owner Daniel Keightley and first year apprentice Blake Walker were voted the best electrician in the Chronicle 's Facebook poll. Jodie Callcott

STRIVING to be the best at their trade is well and truly in the family for the Keightleys.

Daniel Keightley from SunnySide Electrical Service was voted the best electrician in the Chronicle poll, just two weeks after his wife Sykrena was voted the best hairdresser on the Fraser Coast.

Daniel put the win down to honest, reliable service and knowledge of the trade.

"We've been putting ourselves out there a little bit to try and promote our businesses, so it's obviously working, and we must be doing something right," he said.

Although Daniel has worked in Hervey Bay as an electrician the for the past 15 years, he only started his own business two years ago.

"I've been around for a long time and worked for different people and I thought it was time to go out on my own," he said.

"We are flat out at the moment.

"We're doing a fair bit of work for Consolidated Building Concepts... they're keeping us really busy, plus we try to do a lot of the private work so we're not just doing builders' work."

There was plenty of positive feedback about Daniel's business on the Facebook poll.

One post read: "He is easy to contact and speak to, explains anything asked in an easy to understand manner.

"Thank you Daniel and staff."

Another happy customer recommended Daniel for his prompt and friendly service.

YOU VOTED: Who's the best electrician on the Coast?

SunnySide Electrical Service, Hervey Bay

Eternal Electrical, Urangan

Watkins Electrical, Maryborough

Chris Cave Electrical, Hervey Bay

GCR Electrical Systems, Kawungan

Amped Electrical Services SEQ, Maryborough