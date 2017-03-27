The massive mushrooms on the Fraser Coast

Couldn't resist this one. In Freshwater Street outside the vet. The epitome of a fairy ring

WHEN it rains it spores and local lawns on the Fraser Coast are sprouting mushrooms of all shapes, colours and sizes.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking how big mushrooms were sprouting after the most recent rainfall across the region.

Readers submitted photos of mushrooms in all shapes and sizes with some as big as a dinner plate and higher than a spaghetti tin.

Chronicle reader Jane Bodie couldn't resist taking a photo of a beautiful circle of mushrooms in Freshwater Street.

"The epitome of a fairy ring,” she said.

Flo McMaster demonstrated the size of her mushrooms by placing her husband's thong next to one.

"Ours are the size of small dinner plates! Excuse the husband's thong for size,” she said.

