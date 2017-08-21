The mayor's plan to bring more jobs to Fraser Coast

WITH every politician and his dog talking about creating jobs and jobs for youth and jobs being a priority I thought I should throw my two cents in about this vital conversation on where our energy as a council will be shifting.

Firstly, I believe there needs to be a fundamental change of words from talking about jobs to talking about creating income opportunities.

<<CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

Income can come from a variety of sources and is more empowering than relying on someone else for a job.

With our innovation hub planned to be up and running before the end of the year we will be able to help you get your business idea off the ground quicker than you might imagine.

With the internet you can base yourself in a beautiful regional area like the Fraser Coast and service customers all over Australia and the world. milindri

Secondly I think we should shift that mindset to tap into the new digital economy and the growing service industry economy.

With the internet you can base yourself in a beautiful regional area like the Fraser Coast and service customers all over Australia and the world.

There are sites like Upwork, Fiverr and Airtasker that allow you to become a freelancer or sub contractor in a few clicks and start finding jobs/tasks that suit your skill set. One young local bloke I heard about last week is earning around $300 a week part time simply running social media pages for businesses in Hungary of all places.

Council, through the Wide Bay Regional Organisation of Councils (WBROC) has been lobbying the state and federal governments and the telecommunications companies, to improve mobile and internet services across the region.

That pressure is finally starting to pay off.

It is the changing face of technology that is encouraging people to relocate to the regions to set up businesses, and in turn create jobs.

There are already businesses on the Fraser Coast embracing technology, growing rapidly serving customers outside the region and most importantly, creating jobs for locals.

One that springs to mind is Wide Bay Seedlings at Tiaro who are well worth checking out on Facebook and if you were able to, seeing their operation in person as it is truly an amazing business that is thriving.

As our council continues to adapt to this modern age I look forward to being able to offer more remote and stay-at -home jobs for people as these days staff don't need to be chained to a desk in our offices to work. We are heading to be a modern council.

Our council wants to be as business-friendly as possible so if there are any ways we can improve our policies that need to change to help business thrive in our region, please get in touch and let me know.

Join the discussion below and tell us what you think.

- Chris Loft, Fraser Coast egional Council mayor