The message that gave Abby her Commonwealth Games moment

HOCKEY: The sound of her phone's message tone signalled the start of Abby Hefernan's role in India's women's hockey teams' preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"My initial reaction was excitement - I didn't have any time to be nervous,” she said.

Heffernan played for Granville from 2003 to 2015, when she moved to Brisbane for university.

The former St Mary's College student has Maryborough, Fraser Coast and Wide Bay representative honours as a player, and has progressed to the umpiring panel for the national under-15 hockey championships later this month.

Hervey Bay hockey - zone carnival. Abby Heffernan (M'b) in the U/18 girls game against Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Nothing could prepare the 20-year-old, known as Heff to her Kedron Wavell teammates, for Sunday's opportunity, as India's national team, who are ranked 10th in the world, took on Queensland Scorchers in a warm-up match five days before the Games.

She and friend Mel Blanchard, the sender of the now infamous noon text, picked up their whistles, headed for the State Hockey Centre at Morningside in Brisbane's east, and had an up-close look at one of the teams that will feature in the first hockey game at the Gold Coast Games.

Umpire Abby Heffernan shakes hands with Indian team captain Rani Rampal. Andrew Blanchard

"I got the message about midday and the trial started at 5pm,” Heffernan said.

"It was way faster than what I'm used to. I did the Tiger Cup a few weeks ago, which is like the division below the Brisbane comp, and this was a whole other level.”

Heffernan hopes to officiate more first division games this year, but her next assignment - pending no more surprise warm-up games -will be the national U15 hockey championships in Wollongong, New South Wales.

She plays for Kedron Wavell Hockey Club as a striker.