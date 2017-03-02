The mistake parents make leading to kids locked in cars

FIVE children and nine animals spent time locked in hot cars in our region during summer.

But just because summer is officially over doesn't mean the risk is dramatically lower, according to the RACQ.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said it can take less than seven minutes to reach 40 degrees in a vehicle.

When it comes to children being locked in cars most are accidental but avoidable.

"A lot of these cases (children) are due to parents giving the car keys to a child to play with and then the child presses the button and is locked in," she said.

She said generally speaking on average the RACQ rescues four babies/children a day and one animal with 99% of the cases being accidental.

With summer over, Ms Ritchie said while it may take longer for a vehicle to heat up, the risks were still high.

"Temperature tests show it can get to 85 degrees in a vehicle," she said.

"There is never a safe time to leave a child or animal alone in the car, whether you have rolled the windows down or just going to be a couple of minutes it's not worth the risk."

A lot of the time RACQ is called by emergency services to assist when children or animals are in danger.

"A lot of people think you should smash windows but this can cause injuries," she said.

"Animals and children can't control their own heat which is why they're the most vulnerable."