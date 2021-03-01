Menu
The bar staff at the Pony Express. Photo: Contributed
Community

The new business bringing cocktails and drinks to you

Stuart Fast
1st Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A new Hervey Bay business is taking cocktails on the road with a mobile bar, The Pony Express.

The bar was built from a converted horse float and it is the brainchild of Alana Lewthwaite who thought of it during stage four lockdowns in Melbourne.

“I lost my job, I was just dreaming and I always loved travelling, pop-up bars, functions and I though how cool would it be to have my own mobile bar when things reopen,” she said.

The Pony Express. Photo: Contributed
“I saw there wasn’t really much in the way of that kind of thing up here, and it was an opportunity to launch something creative and different on the Fraser Coast.

“We’re reviving the art deco era, we’re trying to channel the speak-easy, prohibition era when pop-up events happened.”

Ms Lewthwaite said while The Pony Express focused on cocktails, they were able to provide other drinks like beer, wine and champagne.

“We’ve done Christmas parties, birthday parties, we’ve got a few weddings booked but we are open to all sorts of things. You name it we can do it,” she said.

“The interest has been really great, we’re getting lots of comments on unique it is and lots of great feed from the parties we’ve been to so far.

“Hopefully we’ll get more bookings and people will see us around the Fraser Coast more often … I can’t wait to see how it grows.”

