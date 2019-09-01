Menu
Fireman Darrell McCulloch waves good-bye at the start of the run.
The 'new' Mary Valley Rattler steams ahead to Amamoor

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st Aug 2019 6:52 PM
A BIG crowd of wellwishers converged on Old Gympie Railway Station on Saturday to wish the newly renovated Rattler, Engine 967, well, as it set out on its "maiden voyage" after a major rebuild.

A gorgeous sunny day marked the end of winter for the occasion as councillors, business identities and families made the most of the warm conditions.

Guests included Mayor Mick Curran and Rattler volunteers as Cr Daryl Dodt serenaded the crowd, singing a selection of old favourites and accompanying himself on guitar.

The refurbished locomotive was one of two steam engines on duty for the day to take passengers destined to make the day Amamoor's social event of the year.

