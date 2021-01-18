Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fashion & Beauty

The NT News is searching for Australia’s best mullet

by WILL ZWAR
18th Jan 2021 6:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIONA Gunn has found her hairstyle for life with her new mullet - and taking out the title of Australia's best would simply be the cherry on top.

She said her first time growing the hairstyle had proved successful, despite a shaky response from her family at first.

 

Good Thanks manager Fiona Gunn reckons mullets aren’t just for the boys. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Good Thanks manager Fiona Gunn reckons mullets aren’t just for the boys. Picture: Glenn Campbell

 

"One day I was just like 'I want this hairstyle', mum and dad actually hated it," she said.

"For a long time I didn't have a full mullet, it was halfway in between.

"Then when I got a full mullet my dad barely spoke to me but now they can see it's grown into me and they're on board.

Ms Gunn said her philosophy behind the 'do was simple.

"It's business at the front, party at the back, what else is there to say," she said.

"You've got to rock the mullet with confidence, absolutely.

"I reckon this is it, this is me now, I've found my hairstyle. I'll be rocking the old lady mullet one day."

Reckon you've got what it takes to rival Fiona's mullet? Submit your mullet picture to: www.ntnews.com.au/yourpics

Finalists will be announced later this month.

 

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as The NT News is searching for Australia's best mullet - and there are some luscious early contenders

More Stories

Show More
fashion lifestyle mulletm australia's best mullet offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        Premium Content Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        News Minister Dale Last has raised a range of issues regarding Maryborough Correctional Centre

        Woman who 'wasn’t supposed to live’ marks 100th birthday

        Premium Content Woman who 'wasn’t supposed to live’ marks 100th birthday

        Lifestyle On the night she was born, her parents were told there was ‘no hope at all’

        Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

        Premium Content Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

        News The couple feel lucky their dog survived but have been left to foot a hefty vet...

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access