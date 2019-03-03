The Odyssey eyes Jewel after Doomben blitz

THE Odyssey will have a shot at Gold Coast redemption in the $500,000 QTIS Jewel after blitzing his rivals in what was nothing more than a track gallop at Doomben on Saturday.

Allowed to coast through his first 600m in near enough to 37 seconds, Jimmy Orman had enough in the tank to zip The Odyssey home in 33.24 seconds to comfortably beat betting drifter Ready To Roam in the Emerald Jewel Prelude 2YO C&G.

The Odyssey was sensationally backed to start $2.35 and never seemed in any danger after bouncing a length in front at the jump.

"He looked a handicapping certainty," said trainer Kelly Schweida. "We were playing catch-up a bit and I guess the concern for me was that running first up over 1200m might take a bit out of him for the race in a fortnight, but it doesn't look like he's had too hard a run.''

The Odyssey was a stakes winner over the summer, but faded out of the Magic Millions, leading to questions about his ability to run 1200m.

"We put blinkers (visors) on in the Magic Millions and he had been in work a long time, so I felt you couldn't really judge him (at 1200m) on that,'' Schweida said. "He's shown now he can certainly run 1200m.''

Kelly Schweida believes The Odyssey’s chances in the Magic Millions have taken a turn for the better following results at the weekend.

He is now nominal favourite when he returns to the Coast for Saturday week's QTIS Jewel.

Orman said he didn't give The Odyssey a "dig" out of the gates - "he just landed there."

"His trial was OK, but I didn't think it was as good as last prep, but he had heavy shoes on and it just shows what a difference that makes," he said. "He's gone just as well as first up last time and it's a nice ride to have in a rich race like that.''

The Odyssey's biggest threat in a fortnight may well come from a filly who was beaten on Saturday. Perudo had to play second fiddle to stablemate Niedorp in the Fillies Prelude, but will press on to the Jewel.

"The winner jumped better than her, but she's done a good job to go from a Toowoomba maiden to this race and hopefully that's enough to get her into (the Jewel) and she will be very competitive," Perudo trainer Tony Gollan said.

Niedorp is not eligible for the Jewel and may well head to Sydney for the Magic Night Stakes on the same day. "She's always showed us a bit and one way or another she just lost her way (before her debut last October)," Gollan said.

Mr Marbellouz scored an impressive win at Doomben on Saturday. Picture: AAP

Marbellouz test for Goldmarket

Mr Marbellouz turned into a scintillating display to set himself up as the horse to beat in the Goldmarket in a fortnight and next month's Weetwood.

On a day where fast times weren't being run, Mr Marbellouz broke the 1:9.00 mark for the 1200m, despite coasting through the first 600m under a skilled Baylee Nothdurft ride.

Trainer Kevin Kemp said the injury-enforced, nine-month layoff has proved the making of Mr Marbellouz and he was hoping to cash in over the next month.

"I loved the way he hit the line first up, he was really good behind Spurcraft last time and today he's stood up and really shown his class," Kemp said. "There's double QTIS bonuses if he can win the Goldmarket, which makes it $145,000 to the winner.

"He's a five-year-old, so to be getting a crack at QTIS money at this stage of his career is a bit of a bonus. Then we will have three weeks into the Weetwood after that."

Mr Marbellouz has been known to be a touch risky at the start, but has jumped on terms both times Nothdurft has ridden him.

"I just make sure I keep him on his toes and the two times I've ridden him he's pinged pretty quick," he said. "He's definitely one of the higher-class horses I've ridden and I'm thankful to Mr Kemp and connections."

■ Ben Currie landed a feature double with Mishani Hustler and the heavily backed Sword Of Justice, before later completed a winning treble with Mishani Vaidra.

Ahead of next week's dual hearings into 35 charges and four swab irregularities, Currie's horses are in the midst of a huge run of success in metropolitan races.

From his past 16 runners (since February 6), Currie has had 16 metro runners for nine winners. He also had a double at Ipswich on Friday.

Brad Stewart was able to control the tempo to a nicety on former Victorian Sword Of Justice, who strolled home in the Tattersall's Members Cup (1615m).

Mishani Hustler won the QTIS 3YO Jewel Prelude for owner Mike Crooks, who also owns runner-up Defence Missile.

Both shape as leading hopes in the $200,000 QTIS 3YO Jewel on March 16.