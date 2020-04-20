Menu
The Office star dead at 64

by Brie Stimson
20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing Vikram on the sitcom The Office, has died at 64.

Chowdhry's character on the show was a telemarketer whom Steve Carrell's character, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his "dream team" when he was trying to form his own paper company.

Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.
Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," the actor's half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

Chowdhry lived in New York City but had gone back to his native India and was unable to return due to coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in several Bollywood films before breaking into Hollywood where he had roles on shows like Cosby, Prison Break, Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

