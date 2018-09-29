Menu
The business was conducted with "staggering brazenness”. sharon.luck/williamnyk
The Old Man and the Weed

John Weekes
29th Sep 2018 6:15 AM
A SENIOR citizen ran an illegal business selling drugs sometimes dozens of times a day.

Convicted sex offender Colin Joseph Noy, 68, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to trafficking marijuana.

Brisbane District Court heard police searching the Caboolture man's phone found he offered to supply weed to 24 different phone contacts.

A prosecutor said at one point Noy was selling pot 30-50 times daily.

The court heard Noy was sentenced to five-and-a-half years' jail at Southport in 1996 for sexual offending against an intellectually impaired male teenager.

Judge Brian Devereaux was also told Noy was sentenced at Maryborough in May 2013 to two years in jail for cannabis trafficking and possession.

Noy admitted trafficking from October 2016 to November last year, even for a while when on bail.

Defence counsel David Crews urged the judge to give Noy immediate parole release.

"This is substantial trafficking. It's staggering in its brazenness,” Judge Devereaux replied.

Addressing Noy, the judge said the business turned over $30,000 a week "but you told police you didn't get any money, you just handed it over to your supplier”.

Noy was sentenced to three years in jail but had already spent 319 days in custody.

"By the skin of your teeth that's a sufficient period of actual time in custody.”

Noy was released on parole.

