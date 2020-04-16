DEFIANT Virgin Australia staff will refuse to work for Qantas and instead leave the aviation industry altogether if the Queensland-based carrier falls into voluntary administration.

About 10,000 Virgin Australia Group workers, 5000 of those located in Queensland, are anxiously waiting to learn the fate of the airline.

If the Federal Government does not stump-up financial support Australia's second-largest airline is expected to fall into voluntary administration.

Virgin Australia cabin supervisor Rachel Cotton, who has worked at the airline for ten years, said the carrier's closure would likely end her and colleagues' aviation careers.

"Virgin is in our blood and it's who we are," she said.

"I most certainly wouldn't go to another airline.

"We're loyal to our brand … and I'm really sad and disappointed with our major competitor and CEO."

A rift between Virgin Australia and rival Qantas has emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has lobbied against financial support being provided to Virgin, declaring the airline "badly managed".

Ms Cotton, a mother of two teenagers, has struggled to comprehend a situation where Virgin Australia collapses.

"I'd probably cry a lot," she said.

"I feel like I'm living in a parallel universe and I don't know what the future holds.

"The people I work with have such a huge passion for the company and the product.

"Every day I go to work and it's different."

The 43-year old has been stood down from Virgin and is working on the government's COVID-19 hotline until the pandemic passes.

Ms Potter left a career in government administration 10 years ago to join Virgin Blue, which she considers one of the "best decisions" of her life.

"I know we've been flying for so long people come back to Virgin purely for our people," she said.

Originally published as The one job anxious Virgin staff won't work if carrier collapses